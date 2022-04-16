A look at how ex-Wildcats fared in the NBA this season — and who they'll face in the playoffs

It's been a memorable season for Arizona Wildcats in the NBA.

Two former UA guards made their NBA debuts, while a Lute Olson-era Wildcat returned to the place where he won three championships. A pair of Pac-12 Freshmen of the Year competed alongside MVP Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets, while another Pac-12 Freshman of the Year was a bright spot for a free-falling Lakers franchise.

Here's a look at how every Wildcat fared, and what awaits them in the playoffs:

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

The rundown: Ayton is averaging 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, who will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. The "Valley-Oop" creator will try to return to the NBA Finals for the second straight season and bring Phoenix its first-ever championship.

What’s next: The top-seeded Suns will take on the eighth-seeded Pelicans in a first-round series that begins Sunday.

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

The rundown: "Mr. 50" is averaging 15 points (his most since the 2018-19 season) and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. Gordon’s is shooting a career-best 52% from the field.

What’s next: The sixth-seeded Nuggets are taking on the third-seeded Warriors in a series that began on Saturday.

Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks

The rundown: The second-year wing, fresh off winning a bronze medal with Australia in the Tokyo Olympics, has served as the backup small forward behind Reggie Bullock. Green is averaging 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.5 minutes per game. Green recorded his first double-double on March 5, when he finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 114-113 win over the Kings.

What’s next: The fourth-seeded Mavs are taking on the fifth-seeded Jazz in a series that began Saturday.

Solomon Hill, Atlanta Hawks/New York Knicks

The rundown: The former first-round pick was traded to the Knicks in January, before he was waived. Hill played in 13 games during his ninth season in the NBA. If Hill plays in the NBA next season, he’ll have 10 seasons in the league and will qualify for the McKale Center Ring of Honor.

What’s next: Hill is a free agent.

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

The rundown: The three-time NBA champion and 2015 NBA Finals MVP re-signed with Golden State after one season with the Heat. The 38-year-old “Iggy” has embraced a limited role in his return to Golden State, averaging four points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Iguodala’s 19.5 minutes per game are a career-low, but the lone Olson-era player remaining in the NBA has served as a mentor for the Warriors’ young cast of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Otto Porter Jr.

What’s next: The third-seeded Warriors are taking on the the sixth-seeded Nuggets in a series that began Saturday.

Stanley Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

The rundown: The Lakers will miss the postseason for the second time since LeBron James, the "Kid from Akron," moved to L.A. A “Kid from Riverside” — Johnson — was a highlight of the tumultuous season. The former Wildcat turned a pair of 10-day contracts into a two-year deal, with the Lakers holding a team option this summer. In one of the final games of the Lakers' season, Johnson tabbed 21 points and eight rebounds in a win over the Thunder.

What’s next: The Lakers missed the playoffs.

Lauri Markkanen, Cleveland Cavaliers

The rundown: The Finnish star became a Cavalier following a three-team trade that also involved the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls, the team that drafted Markkanen seventh overall in 2017. Markkanen averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game of the bench for Cleveland. He and rookie Evan Mobley actually started together in Friday's loss to the Hawks in the final play-in game. Markkanen scored 26 points on 6 for 12 shooting from 3-point range.

What’s next: The Cavs were eliminated by the Hawks in the play-in game.

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers

The rundown: McConnell averaged 8.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in the first year of his four-year, $33.6 million contract.

What’s next: The Pacers did not qualify for the playoffs.

Zeke Nnaji, Denver Nuggets

The rundown: In his second season with Denver, Nnaji — a first-round pick in the 2020 draft — posted 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

What’s next: The sixth-seeded Nuggets are taking on the third-seeded Warriors in a series that began on Saturday.

Brandon Williams, Portland Trail Blazers

The rundown: Williams joined the Blazers following a slew of injuries and players entering health and safety protocols, then played 24 games for Portland, starting 16 games. Williams had six 20-plus-point games and notched two double-doubles. Williams scored 25 points and added 12 assists while playing 41 minutes in a March win over the Thunder.

What’s next: Portland did not qualify for the playoffs.

Gabe York, Indiana Pacers

The rundown: York finally made his NBA debut this season after a series of near-misses. The 2016 grad was called up to the Magic, but entered the league’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 and missed the game. York’s 10-day contract with Orlando then expired, and he returned to the G League. Near the end of the regular season, however, York signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers. He scored seven points in his debut against the 76ers.

What’s next: The Pacers did not make the playoffs.

