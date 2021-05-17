 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look at the 9 ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NBA playoffs — and who they'll face
editor's pick

A look at the 9 ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NBA playoffs — and who they'll face

Pelicans Pacers Basketball

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) celebrates after the Pacers took the lead late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The Pelicans defeated the Pacers 114-113. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

The NBA's truncated 72-game regular season came to a close on Sunday, and the playoff brackets are officially set after a week of constant shuffling in the conference standings. 

The Arizona Wildcats are well-represented in the playoffs and have nine former standouts participating in the postseason with their respective teams. 

Here's who did not make the cut: Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls) and Stanley Johnson (Toronto Raptors). Markkanen split time between starting and coming off the bench, and averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds this season, while Johnson averaged 16.5 minutes off the bench and scoring 4.4 points per game. 

For those who are in the playoffs, here's a look at how they fared this season — and which teams they'll face. After this week's play-in games to determine the seventh and eighth seeds, the NBA playoffs officially begins on Saturday and will run through late July. 

Deandre Ayton 

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots with Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8) defending during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Team: No. 2 Phoenix Suns

2020-21 stats: 14.4 points on 62.6% shooting, 10.5 rebounds

The rundown: Not only are the Suns in the playoffs for the first time since 2011, Phoenix is a top-two seed in the Western Conference for the first time since '07, when the nucleus was Steve Nash, Amar'e Stoudamire and Shawn Marion. The core of Ayton, Devin Booker and newbie Chris Paul has Phoenix in position to compete for the Suns' first NBA title. 

Opponent: Winner of Lakers/Warriors play-in game

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, right, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Team: No. 3 Denver Nuggets

2020-21 stats: 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists

The rundown: "Mr. 50" was dealt to the Nuggets at the NBA's trade deadline, and the high-flying Gordon could be an essential defensive piece, especially in potential matchups with the Lakers and Clippers. The move for Gordon provided Denver with an athletic power forward to play alongside MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt and move Michael Porter Jr. to small forward. 

Opponent: No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers

Josh Green

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) reaches in an attempt to knock the ball away from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Team: No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 stats: 2.6 points, 2.2 rebounds

The rundown: The rookie started five of the 39 contests he played in this year as a reserve small forward. 

Opponent: No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers

Solomon Hill

Atlanta Hawks' Solomon Hill (18) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) and Ben Simmons (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Team: No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 stats: 4.5 points, 3 rebounds

The rundown: After officially scoring the final points of the 2020 season, when the Miami Heat fell to the Lakers in the NBA "Bubble" Finals, Hill signed with Atlanta, which has made a miraculous turnaround since promoting Nate McMillan to head coach after firing Lloyd Pierce. 

Opponent: No. 4 New York Knicks

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Portland Trail Blazers forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson dunks as Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin watches during the first half in an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Team: No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 stats: 2.5 points, 2.4 rebounds

The rundown: The versatile "Shim Reaper" spent the first half of the season as a free agent, before Portland signed Hollis-Jefferson to a pair of 10-day contracts. The Trail Blazers signed Hollis-Jefferson for the remainder of the season in April. Now he'll face his former UA teammate, Gordon, in the first round of the playoffs. 

Opponent: No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Andre Iguodala

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Team: No. 6 Miami Heat

2020-21 stats: 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists

The rundown: Iguodala is different than the rest of the bunch, because he's still the only Lute Olson-coached Wildcat remaining in the association. Now in his 17th season in the NBA, the former NBA Finals MVP is one of few veterans still on a Heat team that went to the championship this past season. Iguodala is listed as day-to-day with a hip injury. 

Opponent: No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks

Nico Mannion

Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion (2) dribbles against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Team: No. 8 Golden State Warriors

2020-21 stats: 4.1 points, 2.3 assists

The rundown: The second-round draft pick swapped time between Golden State and Santa Cruz, the Warriors' G League affiliate, but played 30 games as a backup point guard this season. 

Opponent: No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (play-in)

T.J. McConnell

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) dribbles past Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Team: No. 9 Indiana Pacers

2020-21 stats: 8.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds

The rundown: McConnell notched career-highs in points, assists and rebounds this season. His best performance of the season came in March, when recorded 16 points on 8-for-8 shooting, 13 assists and 10 steals in 36 minutes against Cleveland to become the 11th player in NBA history to have a triple-double with steals, and is the only bench player to accomplish that feat. McConnell was also the first Pacer since Detlef Schrempf in 1993 to have a triple-double off the bench. To end the regular season, McConnell tabbed a career-high 17 assists against the Raptors. 

Opponent: No. 10 Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. (play-in)

Zeke Nnaji

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji, left, celebrates after dunking the ball for a basket as guard R.J. Hampton and center Isaiah Hartenstein head down the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets won 133-95. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Team: No. 3 Denver Nuggets

2020-21 stats: 3.2 points, 1.5 rebounds

The rundown: The 2020 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year played in 42 games this season, including one start, but has been used in a limited role, playing 9.5 minutes per game. 

Opponent: No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers

Coaches

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Steve Kerr, head coach, Golden State Warriors

Bruce Fraser, assistant, Golden State Warriors

Miles Simon, assistant, Los Angeles Lakers

Quinton Crawford, assistant, Los Angeles Lakers

Jud Buechler, assistant, New York Knicks

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News