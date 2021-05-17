A look at the 9 ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NBA playoffs — and who they'll face

The NBA's truncated 72-game regular season came to a close on Sunday, and the playoff brackets are officially set after a week of constant shuffling in the conference standings.
The Arizona Wildcats are well-represented in the playoffs and have nine former standouts participating in the postseason with their respective teams.
Here's who did not make the cut: Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls) and Stanley Johnson (Toronto Raptors). Markkanen split time between starting and coming off the bench, and averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds this season, while Johnson averaged 16.5 minutes off the bench and scoring 4.4 points per game.
For those who are in the playoffs, here's a look at how they fared this season — and which teams they'll face. After this week's play-in games to determine the seventh and eighth seeds, the NBA playoffs officially begins on Saturday and will run through late July.
Deandre Ayton
Team: No. 2 Phoenix Suns
2020-21 stats: 14.4 points on 62.6% shooting, 10.5 rebounds
The rundown: Not only are the Suns in the playoffs for the first time since 2011, Phoenix is a top-two seed in the Western Conference for the first time since '07, when the nucleus was Steve Nash, Amar'e Stoudamire and Shawn Marion. The core of Ayton, Devin Booker and newbie Chris Paul has Phoenix in position to compete for the Suns' first NBA title.
Opponent: Winner of Lakers/Warriors play-in game
Aaron Gordon
Team: No. 3 Denver Nuggets
2020-21 stats: 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists
The rundown: "Mr. 50" was dealt to the Nuggets at the NBA's trade deadline, and the high-flying Gordon could be an essential defensive piece, especially in potential matchups with the Lakers and Clippers. The move for Gordon provided Denver with an athletic power forward to play alongside MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt and move Michael Porter Jr. to small forward.
Opponent: No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers
Josh Green
Team: No. 5 Dallas Mavericks
2020-21 stats: 2.6 points, 2.2 rebounds
The rundown: The rookie started five of the 39 contests he played in this year as a reserve small forward.
Opponent: No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers
Solomon Hill
Team: No. 5 Atlanta Hawks
2020-21 stats: 4.5 points, 3 rebounds
The rundown: After officially scoring the final points of the 2020 season, when the Miami Heat fell to the Lakers in the NBA "Bubble" Finals, Hill signed with Atlanta, which has made a miraculous turnaround since promoting Nate McMillan to head coach after firing Lloyd Pierce.
Opponent: No. 4 New York Knicks
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Team: No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers
2020-21 stats: 2.5 points, 2.4 rebounds
The rundown: The versatile "Shim Reaper" spent the first half of the season as a free agent, before Portland signed Hollis-Jefferson to a pair of 10-day contracts. The Trail Blazers signed Hollis-Jefferson for the remainder of the season in April. Now he'll face his former UA teammate, Gordon, in the first round of the playoffs.
Opponent: No. 3 Denver Nuggets
Andre Iguodala
Team: No. 6 Miami Heat
2020-21 stats: 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists
The rundown: Iguodala is different than the rest of the bunch, because he's still the only Lute Olson-coached Wildcat remaining in the association. Now in his 17th season in the NBA, the former NBA Finals MVP is one of few veterans still on a Heat team that went to the championship this past season. Iguodala is listed as day-to-day with a hip injury.
Opponent: No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks
Nico Mannion
Team: No. 8 Golden State Warriors
2020-21 stats: 4.1 points, 2.3 assists
The rundown: The second-round draft pick swapped time between Golden State and Santa Cruz, the Warriors' G League affiliate, but played 30 games as a backup point guard this season.
Opponent: No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (play-in)
T.J. McConnell
Team: No. 9 Indiana Pacers
2020-21 stats: 8.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds
The rundown: McConnell notched career-highs in points, assists and rebounds this season. His best performance of the season came in March, when recorded 16 points on 8-for-8 shooting, 13 assists and 10 steals in 36 minutes against Cleveland to become the 11th player in NBA history to have a triple-double with steals, and is the only bench player to accomplish that feat. McConnell was also the first Pacer since Detlef Schrempf in 1993 to have a triple-double off the bench. To end the regular season, McConnell tabbed a career-high 17 assists against the Raptors.
Opponent: No. 10 Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. (play-in)
Zeke Nnaji
Team: No. 3 Denver Nuggets
2020-21 stats: 3.2 points, 1.5 rebounds
The rundown: The 2020 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year played in 42 games this season, including one start, but has been used in a limited role, playing 9.5 minutes per game.
Opponent: No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers
Coaches
Steve Kerr, head coach, Golden State Warriors
Bruce Fraser, assistant, Golden State Warriors
Miles Simon, assistant, Los Angeles Lakers
Quinton Crawford, assistant, Los Angeles Lakers
Jud Buechler, assistant, New York Knicks
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports