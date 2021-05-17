A look at the 9 ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NBA playoffs — and who they'll face

The NBA's truncated 72-game regular season came to a close on Sunday, and the playoff brackets are officially set after a week of constant shuffling in the conference standings.

The Arizona Wildcats are well-represented in the playoffs and have nine former standouts participating in the postseason with their respective teams.

Here's who did not make the cut: Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls) and Stanley Johnson (Toronto Raptors). Markkanen split time between starting and coming off the bench, and averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds this season, while Johnson averaged 16.5 minutes off the bench and scoring 4.4 points per game.

For those who are in the playoffs, here's a look at how they fared this season — and which teams they'll face. After this week's play-in games to determine the seventh and eighth seeds, the NBA playoffs officially begins on Saturday and will run through late July.

Deandre Ayton

Team: No. 2 Phoenix Suns

2020-21 stats: 14.4 points on 62.6% shooting, 10.5 rebounds