'A perfect match': New Wildcat Koi Love can't wait to hit the court with Arizona

Call it a sign. Say it was meant to be.

Koi Love doesn’t care.

She’s just over the moon that she is an Arizona Wildcat and gets to play for Adia Barnes.

Love, who announced that she was transferring from Vanderbilt to Arizona on Wednesday on Twitter, said “It’s a perfect match.”

The seeds were planted a month ago when Love filled out her NCAA Tournament bracket. She picked Arizona to advance to the national championship game. She was one of the few outside of the Arizona fan base and the team that the Wildcats could go that far

“I go with teams who I think have the most heart and who are going to play the hardest,” Love said.

“I think that when it comes down, especially the last couple games in the championship — the Elite Eight, Final Four — it’s about who lays the best together and who’s willing to do what their coaches tell them to do.

“I feel like Arizona was that best team … I think the run that they had was deserved, because they do exactly that.”