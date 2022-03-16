'A Thomas is going to win the game': UA-UNLV tournament game will be a sister act

The Thomases seem to be taking the matchup in stride. The family text thread has been filled with trash talk since Sunday evening, when the first-round matchup in McKale Center was announced.

Jade Thomas pressed Sam for the names of Arizona’s plays. Asking for a friend, she said. Sam wasn’t falling for it. Even UA coach Adia Barnes told her not to give away any secrets this week.

“I know when they call captains up and they’re both in the circle, they’re going to mess with each other,” Bailey Thomas said. “There’s a lot going on already. We get secrets from each other, (but) they are not going to tell each other because they both want to beat the other team.”

Derek Thomas, the family patriarch, said he’s “trying to figure out” how to handle his emotions on Saturday.

“A Thomas is going to win the game. So that’s a good thing,” he said. “It’s just, you know, on the other end one is going to lose, too. We’ll get together afterward and talk about it. Try to enjoy each other and appreciate the accomplishment of both. I don’t think there are too many people walking around and can say that.”