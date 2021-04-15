Aari for 3: Arizona Wildcats star Aari McDonald taken third overall in WNBA Draft

Rim shots

In Atlanta, McDonald joins all-rookie team selection Chennedy Carter, Courtney Williams and former UCLA standout Monique Billings, among others.

The Dream changed ownership this offseason, after former owner and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s comments about Black Lives Matter caused a controversy. Now, one of the owners is the Dream’s former standout and two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery, who sat out the 2020 season because of the pandemic and to work on social justice issues — especially racism.

With their second pick, at No. 15 overall, the Dream selected forward Raquel Carrera from Spain. The UA offered Carrera a scholarship a few years ago, but she decided to stay in Spain and turn pro.

UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere was selected No. 6 overall by the New York Liberty and will play alongside two former Pac-12 players in Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu and Cal’s Layshia Clarendon.

Seattle drafted Stanford point guard Kiana Williams in the second round.