Arizona women’s basketball player Aari McDonald has been named the Pac-12’s Player of the Week for the third time this season.
The sophomore guard averaged 33 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5 steals as UA beat Colorado and lost to Utah last week.
Another one. Make that 3️⃣ Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for @AariMcdonald! She is the first player in school history to have back-to-back 30-point games and is the first player in the Pac-12 to be named Player of the Week 3️⃣ times this season.📰 | https://t.co/w7X5SQ1X5L pic.twitter.com/0NeDGWDrTc— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) January 7, 2019
3⃣3⃣ points per game8⃣ rebounds per game5⃣ steals per game3⃣ assists per gameIs that good? pic.twitter.com/LBX9NTQwg6— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) January 7, 2019
McDonald became the first player in school history to notch back-to-back 30-point games after scoring 32 against Colorado and 34 against Utah. She ranks second in the country at 25.4 points per game.
The Wildcats (12-2, 2-1) host No. 24 California at 7 p.m. Friday and No. 6 Stanford at noon Sunday.