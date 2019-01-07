University of Arizona vs Northern Arizona (copy)

Arizona guard Aari McDonald takes the the low road to squeeze under Northern Arizona guard Regan Schenck Friday night at McKale Center.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona women’s basketball player Aari McDonald has been named the Pac-12’s Player of the Week for the third time this season.

The sophomore guard averaged 33 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5 steals as UA beat Colorado and lost to Utah last week.

McDonald became the first player in school history to notch back-to-back 30-point games after scoring 32 against Colorado and 34 against Utah. She ranks second in the country at 25.4 points per game.

The Wildcats (12-2, 2-1) host No. 24 California at 7 p.m. Friday and No. 6 Stanford at noon Sunday.

