Aari McDonald, Arizona just short as Wildcats lose to Stanford in NCAA title game

Other than an early 3-pointer from McDonald, the Wildcats struggled to shoot at the beginning of the game and fell behind 14-3 after an early 12-0 Stanford run that included 3s from Prechtel and Williams.

Arizona made just 2 of 12 shots before Trinity Baptiste hit a 3 to cut it to 16-8 with 3:11 left and neither team scored the rest of the quarter, after which Stanford led 16-8.

Arizona finished the first quarter shooting just 3 of 19 from the field and making only 2 of 10 from 3-point range while Stanford was 7 for 16 overall and 2 of 4 from 3.

The Wildcats lost by much bigger margins to Stanford earlier this season, losing 84-51 at McKale Center on Jan. 1 and 62-48 at Maples Pavilion on Feb. 22. Stanford shot 46.2% in the first game and 43.4% in the second, while UA shot 25.8 at McKale and 30.9% at Stanford.

McDonald hit just 1 of 12 3-pointers over the two games.

However, Arizona beat Stanford 73-72 in overtime on Feb. 28, 2020 while Stanford won just 56-54 on Feb. 22, 2019 before UA went on to win the WNIT that season.

Then on the highest stage possible Sunday, the Wildcats went down to the wire again with Stanford. McDonald made sure of that, even if her final shot didn't go in.