Aari McDonald, Arizona Wildcats can make history in Thursday's WNBA Draft

“Everyone said that I can be a value a valuable player on their team,” McDonald said. “I can have an instant impact. They (have) all been telling me that everything I’ve done that has gotten me this far, just keep doing that when I get to the league. Don’t change who I am as a player.”

McDonald’s mom, Andrea, will host a draft party for family, a few former coaches and good friends. She’s also in charge of setting up ESPN’s equipment for the virtual draft. The McDonalds had a call with ESPN Monday to go thru how to set everything up.

That’s when it started hitting McDonald that soon she will be a professional player — one with new responsibilities. On one hand, she’ll be a pro; on the other, she likely won’t have to carry the load like she did in college.

“You’ll see a different Aari,” McDonald said. “Any way I can contribute, I’ll do it.”

McDonald also took a little time this week to reflect on her senior season and how she was able to fine-tune her game once she decided to return for one more year.