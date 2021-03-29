Aari McDonald, Arizona Wildcats soar to first-ever Final Four, top Indiana 66-53

Junior wing Bendu Yeaney, who transferred from Indiana prior to this season, scored three points on just one field-goal attempt but tabbed five rebound and an assist.

Arizona’s game came down to McDonald, who — for the second time in as many games — was up for the task. Her 33 points are the most-ever scored by a Wildcat in an NCAA Tournament, surpassing … well, herself. She scored 31 in Saturday’s upset of Texas A&M.

McDonald also moved ahead of Dee-Dee Wheeler to third on Arizona’s all-time scoring list with 1,990 points. McDonald will most likely finish her UA career steady at No. 3 behind Davellyn Whyte (2,059) and Barnes (2,237).

In the first quarter, McDonald shot 4-for-7 from the field made both of her 3-point attempts. McDonald knocked down her third attempt in the second quarter with a bank-shot at the top of the key while the shot clock wound down.

The Wildcats shot 38% from the field in the first half, while IU went 10-for-30 (30%) and 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

Reese and Baptiste each grabbed five rebounds in the first half, and Arizona went into the halftime break leading 27-23 — 20 minutes away from reaching another monumental milestone.