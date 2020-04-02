Aari McDonald becomes Arizona's first-ever WBCA All-American
Aari McDonald becomes Arizona's first-ever WBCA All-American

  • Updated
022920-spt-ua-wbk-p3.jpg

Arizona guard Aari McDonald works her way into the lane against Stanford forward Francesca Belibi in their game at McKale Center.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's award season has stretched into April, and that's good news for Aari McDonald. The Wildcats' star guard was named to the 10-player WBCA All-American team on Thursday, a first for an Arizona player.

McDonald is one of four Pac-12 players on the team, joining the Oregon trio of Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally.

McDonald, the newly minted Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, led the conference with 20.6 points and 2.3 steals per game. She announced on Sunday that she was returning for her senior season. 

The award is the third for McDonald, who was previously named a second-team All-American by The Associated Press and the USWBA. Wednesday, she was named a finalist for the Honda Award, given annually to the nation's top player. McDonald is also up for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

Compiled in part from a news release.

