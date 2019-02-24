BERKELEY, Calif. — Aari McDonald breaking the University of Arizona's single-season women's scoring record wasn't enough for the Wildcats on Sunday, as they blew a late lead to lose at Cal in overtime, 82-76.
Recee' Caldwell scored 24 points and Kristine Anigwe recorded her 27th double-double of the season to help California rally from a 20-point, third-quarter deficit.
Anigwe scored 16 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, the sixth time this season she's grabbed at least 20 rebounds. She's registered a double-double in every game this season for Cal.
McKenzie Forbes sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by Arizona's Aarion McDonald for a 76-74 lead with 65 seconds left and the Bears never trailed again. Forbes scored 17.
Anigwe made 1 of 2 free throws with three seconds left in regulation to tie it at 63-all to force overtime.
Arizona outscored Cal (16-11, 7-9 Pac-12) 17-4 in the second quarter and led 32-17 at intermission. McDonald's 3-point play with 7:11 left in the third quarter gave Arizona (17-10, 7-9) a 39-19 lead. Arizona led 49-37 early in the fourth before Cal knotted it at 62 apiece with 17 seconds left in regulation.
McDonald broke coach Adia Barnes' UA record of 21 years for points in a season in the first half. McDonald's 13th points of the game gave her 654 for the season, passing Barnes' 653 she scored in 1998.
McDonald led Arizona with 31 points on the night.
The Golden Bears shot 17 of 30 from the field — including 7 of 11 from 3-point range — in the second half. Cal made all four shot attempts, including three 3s, in overtime.