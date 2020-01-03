Aari McDonald, Cate Reese lead 18th-ranked Arizona Wildcats past USC in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Lately, the 18th-ranked Arizona Wildcats seem to always find a way.
Friday night was no different.
Arizona inched to a one-point halftime lead and went on to beat USC 65-57 at the Galen Center. A win in their first Pac-12 road game of the season improved the Wildcats to 13-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play; their 19-game winning streak dating back to last season is the longest in the country. USC fell to 8-5 and 0-2.
The UA has won two straight against the Trojans dating back to last year's Pac-12 Tournament.
UA coach Adia Barnes said she thought USC played "really, really well."
"Every time we need to stop, they found a way to score and they had us on our heels a lot," she said. "So not an easy game. But in this crowd, we were able to find a way to win, because it's just hard winning and they're a good team."
UA star guard Aari McDonald led all Wildcats with 24 points, six steals and five steals. Cate Reese picked up her fifth double-double of the season and 12th of her career, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Freshman Helena Pueyo added 11 points, and Semaj Smith added eight points and 12 rebounds. Sam Thomas had two steals, one block and five points.
McDonald had 11 of her 24 at halftime, yet did not lead all scorers. USC’s Endiya Rogers had 12 points at the break, but — swarmed by Wildcats in the second half — finished with just 14.
On Tuesday, USC coach Mark Trakh said that he wasn’t going to do anything different in guarding McDonald.
“Our defense is our defense. We really tend to do the same kinds of things against everybody defensively,” Trakh said.
McDonald said the Trojans "did a good job following their defensive plan in the first half."
McDonald said she "regrouped" in the second half. "And I was like 'OK, I have the advantage.' And so I just really slowed down," she said.
USC took held an early lead and it wasn’t until the Wildcats closed out the half on a 7-0 run — four points from McDonald and a 3-pointer from Thomas — that UA started figuring things out. McDonald and the Wildcats jumped out with a 5-2 run to start the third quarter and never looked back. The defense altered shots and held the Trojans scoreless for more than three minutes.
Smith scored on two consecutive possessions. Pueyo hit a 3 and grabbed two big steals — one leading to a basket by Reese. And McDonald did what she seemingly always does – driving, grabbing five steals and skying for rebounds.
Arizona plays No. 10 UCLA Sunday at 1 p.m. The teams are a combined 26-0 this season, though UCLA was tested in Friday's 68-66 win over Arizona State in Westwood.
Rim Shots
• Barnes' radio show kicks off Monday at Brother John’s BBQ. The show starts at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on 1400-AM, with Wildcats play-by-play announcer Derrick Palmer asking Barnes questions. Barnes’ show will run every Monday throughout the Pac-12 season.
• DJ Malski was in the house Friday night. He DJs at all women’s basketball, men’s basketball and football games, and works Los Angeles Sparks home games. Malski is expected to work Los Angeles Rams football games in their new Inglewood stadium starting next fall.
• Arizona's Dominique McBryde (ankle) wore a boot on the sideline and was not available.
• Birna Benonysdottir returned from her concussion.
• UA outrebounded USC 35-30.