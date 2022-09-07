Aari McDonald is Arizona's new director of recruiting; will juggle off-court role, WNBA

Aari McDonald knows that sometimes waiting just a little bit longer to take it to the hoop makes all the difference.

That’s when the bigger opening shows itself.

McDonald's patience has played out the same way off the court.

McDonald joined Arizona's women's basketball program last week as director of recruiting. She will continue to play in the WNBA, returning to Tucson during her offseasons to work for the Wildcats and train under head coach Adia Barnes and assistant coach Salvo Coppa.

Barnes offered McDonald a graduate assistant's job in January, and the former UA star strongly considered it before saying no. When Kourtney Dunbar left the UA in May to become an assistant coach at IUPUI, Barnes thought of McDonald.

Barnes approached the former UA star when the Atlanta Dream's season ended last month, and the two discussed making McDonald the UA's new director of recruiting.

This time, McDonald was ready.

"Definitely, I will be back," McDonald said. "I think it’s a win-win for both of us. I am excited to make an impact on this new team that Adia has this year. I’m excited to also work on my game and expand."

The job will show McDonald a different side of basketball after a long pro season. During her second season with the Dream, McDonald averaged 11.1 points and 2.6 assists per game. Atlanta made her the No. 3 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

"She’s interested in being a coach. For her to come here and learn what it’s like, what the life is like and how she can impact so many players and people. I think she's going to love it," Barnes said. "I knew that Aari wasn’t interested in going overseas (to play). It was the perfect position. I think she's going to be amazing."

Arguably the greatest player in program history, McDonald was a three-time Associated Press All-American, two-time WBCA All-American and a two-time USWBA All-American. The guard was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2021 and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021. In 202,0, she woni the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given to the nation’s top shooting guard.

McDonald’s career ended with a spectacular run to Arizona's first Final Four and an appearance in the national championship game. She left the UA as the program's all-time leader in points per game (21.9) and as the Wildcats' single-season scoring champion with 890.

At age 24, McDonald is the youngest member of a UA staff that includes three assistant coaches — Coppa, Ashley Davis and Erin Grant — as well as special assistant to the head coach Bett Shelby, director of basketball operations Kayla Scott and creative content specialist Zane Barnes.

McDonald played alongside five players on this season’s roster: Cate Reese, Shaina Pellington, Helena Pueyo, Lauren Ware and Madi Conner. However, McDonald — who is now two years removed from playing under Barnes — shouldn't have a problem adjusting to her new role.

“She’s someone that everybody in the community embraced and loved,” Barnes said. “She's someone that helped turn this program around. She bleeds Arizona. She’s not that far from being a college player. She knows what recruits want and I think that she's also a tremendous asset because she's a pro player and people want to learn from players like her and they want to do what she's doing. It’s different for me. I did it a long time ago, but she’s doing it now, every day. She’s able to provide valuable insights.”