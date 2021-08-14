Aari McDonald is 'really excited' to return to Arizona as WNBA player

A: “I’m really excited and very fortunate to play in Hungary. I’m just excited and I’m expecting to win. I’m going down there to get better, work on my game and also just win and just get outside my comfort zone, explore a little bit, learn the Hungarian culture. I have talked with Dominique. She texted me last week about her experience. She definitely eased my nerves a bit so I’m really excited to go.”

Coach Darius has been the one consistent coach for you this season. What are some of the things he has helped you with?

A: “Coach Darius has been helping me with play calls. He’s been telling me to survey the game and he’s just like, ‘Hey, if we don’t have people back, you can go, do your thing.’ … Also, just him giving me the confidence texting me just letting me know, ‘Hey, play your game, don’t play to mess up, because you end up messing up in the end. Play your game, you’ll be fine.’ That’s been really helpful.”

What does it feel like to come back to the state of Arizona to play as a professional and know that fans are coming up from Tucson to watch you play?