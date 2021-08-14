Aari McDonald is 'really excited' to return to Arizona as WNBA player

Aari McDonald has gone through a lot in the last five months.
On April 4, McDonald led the Arizona Wildcats to within one basket of a national championship, finishing her college career as the best ever to wear the red and blue.
On April 15, McDonald was the taken third overall in the WNBA Draft. She joined an Atlanta Dream franchise that had a crowded frontcourt and, it turns out, plenty of turnover at the top.
McDonald is playing for her third coach this season, Darius Taylor. The Dream’s longtime assistant was promoted last month to replace Mike Petersen, who stepped away for health reasons. Petersen was serving as the team’s acting head coach following Nicki Collen’s departure for Baylor. (Baylor hired Collen after their attempts to lure UA coach Adia Barnes failed).
While any of this would be enough to wear down an athlete, McDonald — who is averaging 5.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 17 games as a rookie — has stayed true to form. She capped Saturday’s practice in Phoenix with extra shooting. Sunday, the Dream will take on the Mercury following a long Olympic break.
“My mindset is (to) be positive, be a sponge and when your number is called you go in there and do your job,” McDonald said. “That’s what is keeping me straight on a path … when you get in a game do the little things. Talk; be a pest on the defensive end. Basically, I tell myself to be positive, and to stay ready.”
McDonald spoke Saturday about her growth as a player, her relationship with her new coach, and how Barnes continues to help her:
How has your game grown as a professional?
A: “My game has grown by just knowing my teammates. Knowing on which plays, which side am I supposed to be on. Who do I want coming off the ball screen? Know my personnel, my teammates, knowing where they’re most successful. That’s where I’ve grown. Shout-outs to my vets, Courtney (Williams), Odyssey (Sims) — they always talk to me and that’s very helpful.”
What’s been the biggest learning curve transitioning to being a pro?
A: “The biggest learning curve for me I’ll have to say, I’m just speaking up, being vocal. I was vocal at Arizona — I had to be. It’s like I came to the league and it’s like, OK, I’m back quiet, but I think that after talking to my teammates — they were like, ‘You know, you could lead, as well.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m just a rookie.’ They are like, ‘No, you can lead. Speak up, we’ll listen to you,’ That gave me the confidence to speak up and be more vocal as a leader, even as a rookie.”
You signed with a team in Hungary for the European season. What are you expecting when you go to Europe, what are you looking forward to, and did you talk to (former UA standout) Dominique (McBryde) She played in that league last year …
A: “I’m really excited and very fortunate to play in Hungary. I’m just excited and I’m expecting to win. I’m going down there to get better, work on my game and also just win and just get outside my comfort zone, explore a little bit, learn the Hungarian culture. I have talked with Dominique. She texted me last week about her experience. She definitely eased my nerves a bit so I’m really excited to go.”
Coach Darius has been the one consistent coach for you this season. What are some of the things he has helped you with?
A: “Coach Darius has been helping me with play calls. He’s been telling me to survey the game and he’s just like, ‘Hey, if we don’t have people back, you can go, do your thing.’ … Also, just him giving me the confidence texting me just letting me know, ‘Hey, play your game, don’t play to mess up, because you end up messing up in the end. Play your game, you’ll be fine.’ That’s been really helpful.”
What does it feel like to come back to the state of Arizona to play as a professional and know that fans are coming up from Tucson to watch you play?
A: “I’m really excited to be back in Arizona. I posted a tweet yesterday, even before I came. Everyone’s been texting me hitting me up Twitter all that, I’m just really excited to come back as a professional and one of my favorite states. Hopefully, we can get the ‘dub,’ that’d be even better.”
How much have you leaned on Adia Barnes over the last few months, and what are those conversations like?
A: “Coach Adia and I, we talk almost every day. I got to see her when she was recruiting in Atlanta. It’s been amazing. She’s been sharing quotes with me every day, almost every day — (to) stay positive, stay encouraged and just always be professional, do your job go in there and play your game. I think that’s what helped me a lot and I’m really excited to see her and everyone tomorrow.”