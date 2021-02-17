Aari McDonald keeps getting better at the little things, and the 10th-ranked Wildcats appear tournament-bound

“I haven’t really been efficient in shooting the ball well, so I have to keep working on my craft,” McDonald said. “It doesn’t stop. I’ve got to find that competence again, getting that rhythm, make sure my feet are set and I’ll be fine.”

While McDonald may not be as efficient as she wants, her numbers still shine. She has scored in double figures in 82 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation. Friday against Cal, she will try to tie former Washington teammate Kelsey Plum, who holds the Pac-12 mark at 83 consecutive games.

McDonald has also grown in other ways.

“She’s just a better overall player, leader and point guard,” UA coach Adia Barnes said. “She has to be able to do that in the pros. I’ve watched that evolution.

“The other thing that’s really important for her is leadership. She’s not she’s not afraid to talk about the hard stuff. In the past she would have just done her job. This year, she’s not afraid to say, ‘Hey, you need to do this better. Hey, we don’t allow that in the program.’ Different things of accountability, which is a leader. Because on great teams, you have that. We didn’t have that last year. I think we have more of that this year. … That means a lot — our team follows her. She’s grown in that sense.