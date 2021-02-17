Aari McDonald keeps getting better at the little things, and the 10th-ranked Wildcats appear tournament-bound

When Aari McDonald returned to Arizona last spring, there were a few things she wanted to accomplish.
First, she wanted lead her team to the NCAA Tournament. The 10th-ranked Wildcats got one step closer to that Monday night, when the NCAA Selection Committee announced its top 16 teams. If the NCAA Tournament were to be held today, Arizona would be a No. 2 seed — and the eighth team overall.
While there are three scheduled regular season games remaining, a Pac-12 Tournament and the possibility of makeup games over the next few weeks, it’s safe to say that Arizona will find itself in the tournament for the first time in 16 years.
The NCAA will update its top 16 on March 1 before announcing the NCAA Tournament bracket on March 15.
McDonald also wanted to grow in a few areas before declaring for the WNBA draft. They’re little things, and to notice, you really have to pay close attention.
Three stats that show her incremental improvement are 3-point shooting, assists per game and turnovers.
McDonald is shooting 31.9% from 3-point range, up from 27.8% a year ago, is averaging 4.8 assists per game compared to 3.6 a year ago. She has committed 52 turnovers this season after having 110 last year.
Thursday night, McDonald was seen at McKale Center shooting on her own after the men’s game.
“I haven’t really been efficient in shooting the ball well, so I have to keep working on my craft,” McDonald said. “It doesn’t stop. I’ve got to find that competence again, getting that rhythm, make sure my feet are set and I’ll be fine.”
While McDonald may not be as efficient as she wants, her numbers still shine. She has scored in double figures in 82 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation. Friday against Cal, she will try to tie former Washington teammate Kelsey Plum, who holds the Pac-12 mark at 83 consecutive games.
McDonald has also grown in other ways.
“She’s just a better overall player, leader and point guard,” UA coach Adia Barnes said. “She has to be able to do that in the pros. I’ve watched that evolution.
“The other thing that’s really important for her is leadership. She’s not she’s not afraid to talk about the hard stuff. In the past she would have just done her job. This year, she’s not afraid to say, ‘Hey, you need to do this better. Hey, we don’t allow that in the program.’ Different things of accountability, which is a leader. Because on great teams, you have that. We didn’t have that last year. I think we have more of that this year. … That means a lot — our team follows her. She’s grown in that sense.
“She’s going to be a great point guard in the WNBA, and she works her butt off. She gets better. Her ceiling is unlimited. I think whoever gets her is getting a special person and player.”
Sam shines
Sam Thomas scored a season-high 20 points and hit 6 of 8 3-pointers in Sunday’s 75-53 win over Washington. She also pulled down seven rebounds, three big blocks, one assist and one steal.
One of her blocks — she flew in for help-side defense and got all ball — was the No. 8 play on “SportsCenter.”
Yet after the game, Thomas wasn’t quite sure where this performance ranked in her list of top games.
“Points-wise, top two, but like feeling-wise I don’t think it’s even in the top five because there’s so many better wins,” Thomas said. “I mean, it was Senior Night, so it was nice to do it then. But there have been so many other wins that have got me really excited. I definitely am proud of myself.”
Family in the house
Arizona hasn’t had fans in the stands at McKale Center since the very first game of the season against NAU — and that was only family members of the players. Shortly thereafter, the decision was made by the UA, along with Pima County medical advisers and the Pac-12, that it would be safer for all involved not to have any fans.
A slight exception was made over the weekend. Arizona allowed family members of its three seniors — Thomas, McDonald and Trinity Baptiste — to attend. The decision wasn’t made lightly.
“It’s hard for me to do that with these three kids that I love, and their families haven’t got to see them all year. It was a chance I was willing to take — just educating them on, ‘OK, I know your parents are here, it’s not time to go out to dinner. Keep your mask on.’ Those things,” Barnes said. “I just feel like it’s not fair. … The least I can do is have their parents come to a game. I just felt like it was the right decision. It does compromise us a little bit, but I just felt it was the right thing to do. Because they’re not getting what their true experience should be.”
Coming on strong
Arizona has won six straight games during a time of the season — February — when teams typically get tired.
While Barnes didn’t want to miss two weeks’ worth of games because of a positive COVID-19 case within in the program, the time away may have benefited her team.
Since returning Feb. 8, the Wildcats have gone 3-0, outscoring their opponents by 20, nine and 22 points.
“We’re on an upward trajectory, we’re playing better, our offense has improved,” Barnes said. “I think a lot of that’s coming from the work we’re putting in. … We’re still doing a lot of those little things — we’re still working on our fundamentals. And it’s starting to show because it’s paying off now.
“I’m just trying to just talk about not looking ahead — one game at a time — because you’re seeing upsets all around the country, especially after good wins. Just being consistent and getting better, because it’s about us. It’s not about winning right now. It’s about getting better each game and improving on something. And I think we’re doing that.”