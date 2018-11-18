Aari McDonald had her second 30-point game of the week as the University of Arizona women’s basketball team beat Portland 92-70 on Sunday at the Bank of Hawaii Classic in Honolulu.
McDonald had 32 points and hit a career-high five 3-pointers in the win. She scored 39 points in UA’s loss to Loyola Marymount on Tuesday.
Cate Reese had 15 points and nine rebounds and Lucia Alonso added 13 points as UA improved to 3-1. The 92 points was the most the Wildcats have scored since they had 100 against Oregon on Jan. 13, 2013.
The Wildcats led 30-18 after one quarter Sunday and 55-32 at halftime.
UA hosts South Carolina State at 6:30 p.m. Friday.