Aari McDonald scored a game-high 24 points as the University of Arizona women’s basketball team held off a scrappy Washington team 69-59 in Seattle on Thursday night.
UA (15-7, 5-6 Pac-12) led just 55-53 with three minutes left before going on a 13-4 run — capped by a 3-pointer by Sam Thomas — to take charge late.
McDonald hit 6 of 11 field goals and was 11 of 19 from the free-throw line. She added seven assists and four rebounds.
Thomas had 15 points and six rebounds. The Wildcats shot 53.5 percent from the field while holding the Huskies to 37 percent.
Washington, in second-to-last place in the Pac-12, fell to 8-16 overall and 1-11 in league play.
Arizona visits Washington State for a 1 p.m. game Saturday. The contest will air on Pac-12 Arizona and 1400-AM.