Aari McDonald scores 28 points to lead 10th-ranked Arizona over Cal in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 28 points and No. 10 Arizona had to earn a hard-fought victory against California this time on the way to its seventh straight win, beating the winless Golden Bears 59-50 on Friday.

The Wildcats (15-2, 13-2 Pac-12) had beaten Cal 69-33 in Tucson on Jan. 3 — the fewest points Arizona has ever allowed to a Pac-12 opponent — but were beaten to the boards regularly Friday as the Bears stayed in the game with effort and energy on the little things.

McDonald shot 11 for 23 in Arizona’s fourth straight win since four consecutive games were postponed. Arizona closed on a 6-0 run as Cal went cold, finishing 1 for 10 without scoring over the final 2:21.

The Bears have had nine games postponed and this was their first contest since Feb. 7 after missing last weekend’s scheduled trip to face the Oregon schools.

Evelien Lutje Schipholt's layin with 2:13 left in the third briefly put Cal ahead 38-36 — a stretch of six straight made baskets by the Bears to end the third tied at 43. They made seven straight spanning the quarters.