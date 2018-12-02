Arizona Wildcats women's basketball logo NEW

Aari McDonald scored a game-high 29 points as the University of Arizona women’s basketball team rallied past host San Diego State 69-60 on Sunday.

The Wildcats trailed 19-13 after one quarter and 37-31 at halftime, but outscored the Aztecs 34-23 in the second half.

McDonald added nine rebounds and four assists as UA improved to 6-1. Lucia Alonso added 15 points.

The Wildcats hit 12 of 31 3-pointers, as Lucia was 5 of 9 and McDonald went 5 of 14.

UA hosts Montana at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The game will air on 1400-AM.

