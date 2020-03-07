Aari McDonald scores 34 in Wildcats' loss to Oregon — then gets engaged

LAS VEGAS — Another day, another game — that’s how it goes when you win in the Pac-12 Tournament.
It beats the alternative — going home.
When your opponent is one of the nation’s top teams, you better step up.
Top-seeded Oregon pulled ahead early held on to beat fourth-seeded Arizona 88-70 in Saturday night’s tournament semifinals, held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.
Arizona drops to 24-7, and must now wait until the March 16 NCAA Tournament selection show to learn whether it will host the first and second rounds. Oregon (30-2) will play at 5 p.m. Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s late game between second-seeded UCLA and third-seeded Stanford.
Arizona and Oregon showed off their offensive skills right from the tip.
Both teams shot more than 40% from the field – UA 45.2 % and OU 48.5% — in the first half. The teams combined for 25 3-pointers; UA had 10, while Oregon had 15.
Aari McDonald continued to shine, scoring 34 points on 14-of-25 shooting and hitting four of the Wildcats’ 10 3-pointers. Yet that wasn't even the highlight of her day: Arizona's All-American guard got engaged moments after Saturday's game. McDonald's boyfriend, former UA football player Devon Brewer, proposed in a moment captured by Pac-12 Networks cameras; McDonald did an ensuing interview wearing an engagement ring.
Saturday marked the second time in as many days that a Wildcat has scored 30 in a tournament game. Cate Reese put up 30 in Friday’s quarterfinal win over Cal.
McDonald extended her streak of double-digit games to 66, the longest active streak in the nation. She scored 16 in the first half along, sinking a 3 at the halftime buzzer.
She also moved into fifth place in Arizona’s all-time scoring list in the first half — surpassing Shawntinice Polk.
Reese chipped in with 13 points, Thomas had eight and Dominique McBryde had nine.
Arizona shot 45.9% from the field, but attempted just eight free throws — and hit just four of them.
Oregon took a 43-33 lead into the half. Arizona came out on fire in the third — Sam Thomas scored eight, McDonald had seven and Cate Reese added four in a span of five minutes.
At one point the Wildcats clawed back to within six points, but could get no closer. Oregon led by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Oregon was led by Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Erin Boley added 18 points and five rebounds, and Ruthy Hebard chipped in 14 points and 11 boards.
Earlier Saturday, McDonald was named to the official ballot for the Wooden Award. McDonald is one of 15 players on the ballot, joining five other Pac-12 players: Ionescu, Hebard and Oregon teammate Satou Sabally; UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere; and Oregon State’s Mikayla Pivec.