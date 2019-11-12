Aari McDonald scored 24 points while missing just two shots, and the Arizona Wildcats zoomed ahead early on the way to an 82-50 win over Chicago State in the Windy City on Tuesday night.
Freshman Helena Pueyo added 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, and fellow newcomers Tara Manumaleuga and Mara Mote added nine and eight points, respectively. The UA shot 50.8% from the field while limiting Chicago State to 26%. The Wildcats hit all 13 of their free throw attempts. McDonald shot 9 of 11 from the field, and added one rebound, one assist and one steal. She played just 20 of the 40 possible minutes.
Arizona jumped ahead early, taking a 20-8 lead through the first quarter. The edge grew to 48-18 by halftime. Arizona led 70-28 through three quarters only to get outscored in the final frame. Chicago State (0-3) was led by Kortney Crane, who accounted for 20 of her team's 50 points.
Arizona (3-0) will play Sunday at Texas in the first, and possibly only, major challenge of its nonconference slate. That game will tip off at noon and will be televised on the Longhorn Network.