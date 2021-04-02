Aari McDonald, Wildcats leads top-seeded UConn 32-22 at halftime in first-ever Final Four

The Arizona Wildcats are shooting the 3 in the Final Four. Because of it, they’re toppling No. 1.
Aari McDonald scored 15 points while hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers, and the third-seeded UA leads top-seeded UConn 32-22 at halftime at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The winner of Friday night’s game will take on another No. 1 seed, Stanford, on Sunday afternoon for the national championship.
McDonald drained her first shot attempt in Friday night's prime-time televised game, a 3 from the left wing, to give the Wildcats a quick lead. After Cate Reese and Trinity Baptiste missed shots on back-to-back possessions, Sam Thomas drilled a 3, making it 6-0 with 7:20 left.
UConn star Paige Bueckers, the AP Player of the year, responded with a 3-pointer of her own, but then McDonald hit another triple.
Arizona hit 6 of 13 first-half 3s, while hitting just 5 of 16 2-pointers.
The Wildcats led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, surviving early foul trouble by Trinity Baptiste.
Reese started the second quarter with a basket. The Wildcats took a charge and then Reese hit a contested runner, giving the Wildcats a 10-point lead. The UA led by as many as 12, the largest deficit UConn has faced throughout the tournament. The Huskies famously rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Baylor on Monday.
Perhaps the Wildcats' first-half success shouldn't be a surprise. Arizona’s hot shooting has carried it throughout the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats averaged 8.8 3-pointers per game during their first four tourney games, a full three more per game than their regular-season average. They shot 43% from 3 in San Antonio before Friday, 11% better than their season-long mark.
They were defending the 3 well, too, holding Elite Eight Indiana scoreless from long range — the first time that’s happened in a UA game in 11 years — after limiting Sweet 16 foe Texas A&M to just 2 of 8.
UConn hit just 1 of 3 3-point attempts in the first half. Bueckers, the national player of the year, has just 5 points on 1-of-4 shooting.