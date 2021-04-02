Aari McDonald, Wildcats leads top-seeded UConn 32-22 at halftime in first-ever Final Four

The Arizona Wildcats are shooting the 3 in the Final Four. Because of it, they’re toppling No. 1.

Aari McDonald scored 15 points while hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers, and the third-seeded UA leads top-seeded UConn 32-22 at halftime at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The winner of Friday night’s game will take on another No. 1 seed, Stanford, on Sunday afternoon for the national championship.

McDonald drained her first shot attempt in Friday night's prime-time televised game, a 3 from the left wing, to give the Wildcats a quick lead. After Cate Reese and Trinity Baptiste missed shots on back-to-back possessions, Sam Thomas drilled a 3, making it 6-0 with 7:20 left.

UConn star Paige Bueckers, the AP Player of the year, responded with a 3-pointer of her own, but then McDonald hit another triple.

Arizona hit 6 of 13 first-half 3s, while hitting just 5 of 16 2-pointers.

The Wildcats led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, surviving early foul trouble by Trinity Baptiste.