Aari McDonald, Wildcats leads top-seeded UConn 32-22 at halftime in first-ever Final Four
  • Updated

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) is shut down by Arizona defenders Cate Reese and Aari McDonald in the first half during the NCAA Tournament Final Four game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2021.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats are shooting the 3 in the Final Four. Because of it, they’re toppling No. 1.

Aari McDonald scored 15 points while hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers, and the third-seeded UA leads top-seeded UConn 32-22 at halftime at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The winner of Friday night’s game will take on another No. 1 seed, Stanford, on Sunday afternoon for the national championship.

McDonald drained her first shot attempt in Friday night's prime-time televised game, a 3 from the left wing, to give the Wildcats a quick lead. After Cate Reese and Trinity Baptiste missed shots on back-to-back possessions, Sam Thomas drilled a 3, making it 6-0 with 7:20 left.

UConn star Paige Bueckers, the AP Player of the year, responded with a 3-pointer of her own, but then McDonald hit another triple.

Arizona hit 6 of 13 first-half 3s, while hitting just 5 of 16 2-pointers.

The Wildcats led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, surviving early foul trouble by Trinity Baptiste.

Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) embraces Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald (2) after she hit a three-pointer in the first half during the NCAA Tournament Final Four game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2021.

Reese started the second quarter with a basket. The Wildcats took a charge and then Reese hit a contested runner, giving the Wildcats a 10-point lead. The UA led by as many as 12, the largest deficit UConn has faced throughout the tournament. The Huskies famously rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Baylor on Monday.

Perhaps the Wildcats' first-half success shouldn't be a surprise. Arizona’s hot shooting has carried it throughout the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats averaged 8.8 3-pointers per game during their first four tourney games, a full three more per game than their regular-season average. They shot 43% from 3 in San Antonio before Friday, 11% better than their season-long mark.

They were defending the 3 well, too, holding Elite Eight Indiana scoreless from long range — the first time that’s happened in a UA game in 11 years — after limiting Sweet 16 foe Texas A&M to just 2 of 8.

UConn hit just 1 of 3 3-point attempts in the first half. Bueckers, the national player of the year, has just 5 points on 1-of-4 shooting.

Watch now: Arizona Wildcats' Aari McDonald, Pac-12 Women's Basketball Player of the Year

