Aari McDonald's 31 points leads Wildcats to program's first-ever Elite Eight appearance

After missing another field-goal attempt, Texas A&M made five of the last six field-goal attempts to end the first half. The Aggies out-rebounded the Wildcats 21-14 in the first half.

In the third quarter, Arizona ended the period on a 9-2 run — 19-8 in the final 6:51. The Wildcats opened up a 59-46 lead behind their five 3-pointers in seven attempts. McDonald was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the third quarter.

Coupled with Arizona's stingy defense that forced 19 turnovers and 28 points off takeaways, the Wildcats never let up their lead and poured in a season-high 13 3-pointers on 18 attempts (46.4%).

Jordan Nixon, who scored 35 points in Texas A&M's come-from-behind overtime victory against Iowa State, was held to three points. All-Pac-12 defender Sam Thomas finished Saturday night with nine points on 3-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and five steals. Thomas has 14 steals through three games in the NCAA Tournament.

Up next: Arizona will face the fourth-seeded Hoosiers, who is also playing in the program's first Elite Eight. Arizona forward Bendu Yeaney transferred from Indiana prior to this season, and will now have a chance to help Arizona reach the Final Four against her former team.

