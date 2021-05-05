Aari McDonald's Arizona jersey featured in 'underdogs display' at Basketball Hall of Fame

Aari McDonald isn't an Arizona Wildcat anymore, but her legendary story will live on in more places than Tucson.

McDonald's No. 2 UA jersey is the latest addition to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame "underdogs display" in Massachusetts, which was revealed Wednesday morning.

We would like to thank @AariMcDonald and @ArizonaWBB for the great addition to our underdogs display. Aari McDonald led Arizona to their first ever National Championship appearance and ended her college career scoring double-digits in 93 consecutive games. #HOFArtifact pic.twitter.com/GMbiRoFcyi — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) May 5, 2021

McDonald, who is now in her rookie season with the Atlanta Dream, earned Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in her final season as a Wildcat, and led the UA to the program's first-ever Final Four.