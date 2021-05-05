 Skip to main content
Aari McDonald's Arizona jersey featured in 'underdogs display' at Basketball Hall of Fame

010221-spt-ua womens hoops-026.JPG

Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald (2) tries to get the ball around Stanford Cardinal guard Lexie Hull (12) during a game at the McKale Center, on Jan. 1, 2021.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Aari McDonald isn't an Arizona Wildcat anymore, but her legendary story will live on in more places than Tucson. 

McDonald's No. 2 UA jersey is the latest addition to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame "underdogs display" in Massachusetts, which was revealed Wednesday morning. 

McDonald, who is now in her rookie season with the Atlanta Dream, earned Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in her final season as a Wildcat, and led the UA to the program's first-ever Final Four. 

Following Arizona's upset win over top-seeded UConn in the Final Four, the third-seeded Wildcats fell just a basket short of taking down conference rival Stanford in the national championship. In Arizona's historic NCAA Tournament run, McDonald averaged 24.8 points per game, including a 33-point performance against Indiana in the Elite Eight. 

McDonald also finished her UA career with a 93-game double-digit scoring streak, the longest in women's college basketball before she turned pro. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

