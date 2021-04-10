Aari McDonald's WNBA stock soars with NCAA Tournament success; draft is Thursday

“I thinks she’s a player who has a knack for playing her best in the biggest games. And I think we saw that in the recently completed NCAA Tournament.”

Marianne Stanley, coach and general manager of the Indiana Fever, said her team is looking for a player who is “extremely competitive and has a winning mindset, has a championship mindset.”

“You have to have not only talent, but you have to have a big heart, and you have to want to compete,” Stanley said. “I can’t shy away from competing, so I think we’re looking for somebody who fits what we’re building here as a championship culture and a mindset that says we’re in every game to win every game and bring something to the table that adds to what we have.”

Teams have been chatting with prospective draft picks with hopes to learn more about the as people. McDonald has no doubt has taken multiple calls since returning to Tucson on Monday afternoon. UA teammate Trinity Baptiste, who also filed WNBA Draft paperwork, said she has also talked to teams.

Bibb said the calls are significant in determining who teams draft. So, too, are fundamentals.