Aari-turning: Arizona Wildcats star McDonald turns down WNBA for one more year at UA

Aari McDonald is coming back.
The Arizona Wildcats' star guard announced on Twitter Sunday morning that she would return to the UA rather than enter her name in the WNBA draft.
March 29, 2020
The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game in 2020, and was named an Associated Press and U.S. Basketball Writer's Association second-team All-American. McDonald is currently a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (top shooting guard), Wade Trophy, Wooden Award and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
McDonald led the Wildcats to a 24-7 record during her junior season, two wins shy from setting a program record. Arizona finished the season No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll, which was the highest ranking for the UA since head coach Adia Barnes' senior season at Arizona in 1998.
Arizona had likely punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005 and was most likely going to host the first and second rounds at McKale Center. But the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended the season.
"We were devastated when we learned that all of our hard work would not be rewarded by representing Arizona in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years, knowing that we were going to make some magic happen in March," McDonald said.
Once the season came to a halt, McDonald weighed her options: Return for one last hurrah in Tucson, or forgo senior year and enter her name in the WNBA draft.
“Just what benefits me the most — I’m weighing out all scenarios, I’m putting it all out and I’ve been talking to my parents,” McDonald told the Star earlier this week. “What situation fits me best? And who will push me to my limits? Who will I be surrounded by? Stuff like that. Putting everything into perspective. … I’m just trying to stay levelheaded and try to make the best decision for me.”
McDonald also noted to the Star that she has “unfinished business with the way the season ended.”
Despite losing key senior role players like forward Dominique McBryde, guard Amari Carter and reserve point guard Lucia Alonso, the Wildcats are projected to be a top-15 team and one of the best squads in the Pac-12 after retaining McDonald, All-Pac-12 forward Cate Reese and All-Pac-12 defender Sam Thomas. Arizona also welcomes in freshman Lauren Ware, who is rated as the third-best post player in 2020 by ESPN, and Oklahoma transfer guard Shaina Pellington.
"I'm already counting down the days until I can get back on the court with my teammates, and I can't wait to play one more season in front of the best fans in the country," McDonald said.
"Stay tuned, because the best is yet to come."
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!