Aari-turning: Arizona Wildcats star McDonald turns down WNBA for one more year at UA

"We were devastated when we learned that all of our hard work would not be rewarded by representing Arizona in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years, knowing that we were going to make some magic happen in March," McDonald said.

Once the season came to a halt, McDonald weighed her options: Return for one last hurrah in Tucson, or forgo senior year and enter her name in the WNBA draft.

“Just what benefits me the most — I’m weighing out all scenarios, I’m putting it all out and I’ve been talking to my parents,” McDonald told the Star earlier this week. “What situation fits me best? And who will push me to my limits? Who will I be surrounded by? Stuff like that. Putting everything into perspective. … I’m just trying to stay levelheaded and try to make the best decision for me.”

McDonald also noted to the Star that she has “unfinished business with the way the season ended.”