Adama Bal's clutch 3s could be a preview of the future for Arizona Wildcats

Bal’s first 3 gave Arizona a two-point lead. His second tied it up at 24, with five minutes to go.

“I'm the least surprised person he did that,” Lloyd said. “Right when those balls left his hand I'm like, `He's gonna make that,’ so it's cool moment for him and a great moment for our team. Because when you have something happen like that, you know, these seasons are long, and these guys are together a lot. So when they see one of their brothers step up and have a moment, it kind of ignites the whole group.”

It also might have been a preview of the future. Lloyd has compared Bal to a hot pitching prospect a major-league baseball team might keep in the minors while his confidence builds up. He has played in 22 games this year, averaging 1.4 points in 4.3 minutes per contest, while shooting 50% from 3-point range.

Lloyd said he Sunday hoped Bal’s moments against UCLA let him know “he’s on the right path” and headed for a bigger role in the future. Even before then, after the Cal game, Lloyd was already breaking down exactly what that role could be.