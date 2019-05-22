Assuming Pac-12 Player of the Year Jaylen Nowell stays in the NBA Draft, the Washington Huskies will lose four starters off their conference championship team next season.
But the springtime additions of projected NBA lottery picks Isaiah Stewart and now Jaden McDaniels suggest the Huskies may be able to repeat by holding off teams such as Arizona, Oregon, UCLA and Colorado.
Arizona has its own pair of projected lottery picks in Josh Green and Nico Mannion on a talented roster, but the Huskies also return starting forward Hameir Wright and two other rotation players from last season.
If nothing else, McDaniels' commitment is another sign Mike Hopkins can recruit at a high level, having succeeded early in his UW career with mostly players recruited by Lorenzo Romar.
The next step in the NCAA's investigative process is about to hit, when it issues notices of allegations into the college basketball programs it is investigating, including Arizona's.
UA officials confirmed earlier this month that the NCAA has begun an investigation. The NCAA's investigative steps are spelled out here.
The Pac-12 did a deep dive before implementing its basketball scheduling standards.
Pac-12 spokesman Jesse Hooker pointed out a correlation between a strong nonconference schedule and NCAA Tournament bids.
#Pac12HoopsYR: NCSOS Rank-Win% Rank-NCAA Bids2009-10: 1st-8th-22010-11: 4th-8th-42011-12: 11th-10th-22012-13: 11th-6th-52013-14: 12th-3rd-62014-15: 15th-5th-42015-16: 1st-2nd-72016-17: 3rd-5th-42017-18: 4th-6th-32018-19: 4th-9th-3 https://t.co/7bpBUgW82q— Jesse Hooker (@TheJHooker) May 22, 2019
Penny Hardaway is reportedly considering Miles Simon to be an assistant at Memphis.