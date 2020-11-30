Adding NAU back to schedule means busy stretch ahead for Arizona Wildcats

Already with two cancellations over the first week of its season, Arizona opted to pack the next week tightly by rescheduling NAU for Monday, Dec. 7 at McKale Center.

The Wildcats are now scheduled to play four games over an eight-day period starting Wednesday, when they are scheduled to host Colorado in their Pac-12 opener. Arizona is then scheduled to host nonconference games with Northern Colorado (Saturday), NAU (Dec. 7) and CSU Bakersfield (Dec. 9).

UA and NAU signed a three-year contract to have the Lumberjacks become the Wildcats’ opening-day opponent for the next three seasons, but the scheduled opener this season was pushed back from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 and then postponed when the Lumberjacks had a positive COVID-19 test within their program.

Arizona also lost a scheduled game against UTEP for Sunday when the Miners had a positive test, though it might also be rescheduled or Arizona might find another opponent for a different date.

Arizona still has the weekend of Dec. 11-13 open, after UA and Illinois mutually pushed a Dec. 12 game at Champaign, Illinois, to next season.

Ryan Reynolds, UA’s director of basketball operations, said the team still intends to replace both canceled games, aiming for seven nonconference games on top of 20 scheduled Pac-12 games.