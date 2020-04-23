Addition of French forward Daniel Batcho gives Arizona Wildcats elite size, more international flair

Like a lot of basketball players around the world, Daniel Batcho can’t even get into his gym to put shots up these days.

“I’m going to the park now,” the French post player said Thursday by phone from Paris, after committing to the Arizona Wildcats.

On the playground, there’s a hoop and a net, at least. But there are no coaches or scouts watching, no planes to fly him to visit suitors, or any of the other usual circumstances that normally surround an 18-year-old with Batcho’s size and basketball skills.

That meant that the 6-foot-10-inch Batcho couldn’t take anything other than virtual looks at Arizona, California, Creighton, Washington State or any of the other colleges that had been recruiting him out of Paris’ well-regarded Centre Federal du Basket-Ball club.

Yet he still managed somehow to forge a tight bond with the Arizona coaching staff, leading to his decision to join the Wildcats for the 2020-21 season.

Batcho said he talked every day with UA associate head coach Jack Murphy and/or head coach Sean Miller, and that the UA coaches showed him video of the facilities while giving him an hourlong tour of campus via FaceTime.