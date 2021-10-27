Adia Barnes 'excited for Tucson' as Cats play first home game in front of fans since March 2020

Cate Reese said she felt the adjustment in her legs when they first started practicing longer 3s.

Yeaney had a different experience.

“I think it’s better for me because I shoot with a lot of arm,” Yeaney said. “My shots are always hard and I think that since we're farther back, it just is better for me because I can I can get it there.”

Sam Thomas, who often shoots from long range, said the move isn't a big deal.

“Some of the times we'd be shooting from that (men's) line anyways because when you're playing in a game, you're not focused on if I'm shooting on the inside line or outside line," she said. "We usually stand outside of that (old) line, anyways. It’s not too much of a difference.”

3. Shifting lineups. Barnes is still working to figure out her different lineups. It'll be another few weeks before she has a clear vision.

For the first time, Barnes has real depth on the team. As junior forward Koi Love told Barnes, “No one sucks on the team.”

Barnes could play all 15 players — and likely will in Thursday’s exhibition.