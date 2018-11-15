• What: Bank of Hawaii Classic: Arizona (1-1) vs. Seattle (1-2)

Wildcats add four for 2019-20 season

The Wildcats have added four players for the 2019-20 season, and all hail from overseas.

Birna Benonysdottir, Sevval Gul, Tara Manumaleuga and Mara Mote all signed national letters of intent this week.

Benonysdottir, a 6-foot-2-inch forward, comes from Keflavik, Iceland. Gul, from Istanbul, Turkey, is 6-4.

Manumaleuga is a 5-9 guard from Sydney, Australia. She is a cousin of former Arizona and NFL standout Brandon Manumaleuna, and will enroll in January.

Mote is a Latvian forward.