Adia Barnes keeps making moves.

This time around it was a soon-to-be-freshman, Skylar Jones.

Jones tweeted out Monday afternoon that she was committed to Arizona.

The 6-foot-0 wing/point guard out of Whitney Young High School in Chicago originally signed a letter of intent to play at Missouri last November. She decommitted on April 27 and started looking for another school.

While it is not known who else was on the shortlist for Jones this time around, she did visit Tucson a few weeks ago. Last week was the shutdown week when coaches could not contact recruits and vice versa. Barnes and her staff took a break before gearing up for a long summer of training. Jones contacted Barnes on Monday morning to let her know that she had decided on Arizona.

Jones was rated a four-star by ESPN’s HoopGurlz and is No. 96 on the list.

The last UA wing who was ranked in the 90s (actually at No. 92) was former UA standout Sam Thomas. Could Jones be the next most underrated Wildcat?

Last season Jones averaged 19.6 points, 3.3 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game, leading Young to a Public League Championship and to the Elite Eight of the Class 4A Championships. She scored more than 1,500 points during her high school career.

Jones looks to be the type of versatile player that Barnes likes — especially with those defensive numbers.

She will be the fourth member of the Class of 2023, joining No. 8-ranked Montaya Dew (the highest player ever recruited to UA), No. 14 Breya Cunningham, and No. 21 Jada Williams.

Arizona now has 12 players on the fall roster. This includes returners Helena Pueyo, Esmery Martinez — both fifth-year seniors — plus sophomores Maya Nnaji and Kailyn Gilbert.

The Wildcats have added four transfers: Isis Beh, a forward from West Virginia; Courtney Blakely, a point guard from Middle Tennessee State, Sali Kourouma, a forward from Little Rock; and Fanta Gassama, a forward from South Georgia Tech.