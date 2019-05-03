Adia Barnes didn’t waste much time in her search for two new assistants.
Barnes announced Friday that she has added Tamisha Augustin and Jackie Nared to the Wildcats' women's basketball staff. They replace Morgan Valley and April Phillips, who left two weeks ago to become the head coaches at Hartford and an assistant at Cal, respectively.
“I wanted hungry, excited, enthusiastic coaches with high-character and women who would mentor well,” said Barnes. “I wanted women who would represent the program with high character and integrity. And the X-factor was having a chip on their shoulders, having something to prove.
“Both Jackie and Tamisha were really high on my list. So as soon as changes came, I called them the next day. For me, fit is very important. I am observing and following (assistant coaches), and in this business changes happen fast. And when they happened, I was able to move in the direction I wanted to go in.”
Nared and Augustin played both in college and professionally — something else that is important to Barnes.
Nared spent two seasons in Switzerland and Belgium, earning Guard of the Year, First Team All-League and Import Player First Team Recognition. At Saint Mary’s she was a two-time first-team All-West Coast Conference selection. She led the league in scoring in both her junior and senior seasons.
Augustin was the first American to play for KSC-Szekszard in Hungary before her playing career was cut short because of an injury. Before that, she was a two-time All-SWAC guard and a four-time team captain at Alabama A&M.
Augustin, who will also serve as Arizona's recruiting coordinator, has coached at Cincinnati, Minnesota, UCF, VCU, Marshall and South Carolina State.
Nared spent last season on Washington State's coaching staff. Before that, she was director of player development at Washington — Barnes was a member of the Huskies' staff then — and director of creativity and video at Oregon.
Both coaches are already in Tucson.
Another winner
Sometimes, a change of scenery is all it takes. For former UA standout LaBrittney Jones, it was another country.
Jones, who graduated in May of 2017, has signed with Switzerland's BC Winterthur after a less-than-ideal stint with Greece's Proteas Voulas.
It didn’t take long for Jones to feel at home.
She was immediately named MVP of the Week for the Swiss SBL, averaging 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. In one game, she hit 81.3 percent of her 2-pointers.
And, on Saturday night, Jones was the latest Wildcat to become a champion. Her team won the Patrick Baumann Swiss Cup, defeating Elfic 58-56.
The Swiss Cup is a tournament that starts during the season. Jones wasn't cleared to play when BC Winterthur began cup play on Jan. 12, but was able to help her team in the Feb. 16 game. She scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the April 27 final.
The big performance came on her birthday.
“The day couldn’t get any better waking up that day knowing it was my birthday and a big game day. I was excited the moment I opened my eyes,” Jones told the Star via email. “Although it was my birthday the game was the only thing on my mind. I prepared the same as I would for any game, I had my music, candy crush (game on my phone), and a Red Bull. I do these things every game day and didn’t want to change up anything.”
Elfic led by Winterthur 31-27 at halftime. Jones' team outscore Elfic 17-12 in the fourth quarter.
“The game was tough. We were down the whole game, and it was a battle,” Jones said.
Jones said she was "so exhausted" at the end. "I had played the whole game," she said. "Next thing I know the clock hit zero and we had won the game! I was so excited I was jumping up and down.”
Jones finished her UA career tied for third in program history in blocks (161), eighth in rebounding (668) and ninth in free throws made (305). As a senior, she was named All-Pac-12 and all-Pac-12 defensive team honorable mentions.
A few days after winning and Jones was still basking in the moment.
“The celebration was great getting those medals and that trophy was the best feeling. The night when we got back to town our whole team and staff went out to celebrate together,” Jones said. “But our season is not over yet, we are playing in the finals series … vs. the same team for the league championship. So stay tuned for how that goes. The first game is May 5.”
More tickets sold
The Wildcats are ringing up season ticket sales just a few weeks after winning the WNIT Championship. Earlier in the week, UA had deposits for more than 1,500 tickets. Last season there were 1,030 season ticket holders and the previous season was 850. Of these 1,500 more than 1,100 are new to the program.
Another Hawk
Maddie Searle, a graduate student manager who is graduating next week, will be joining coach Valley at Hartford. Searle will serve as Hartford's director of operations.