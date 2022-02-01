Adia Barnes named grand marshal of Tucson Rodeo Parade, joins elite company

Adia Barnes is receiving an honor that's uniquely Tucson.

The UA women's basketball coach will serve as the grand marshal for the Tucson Rodeo Parade, which will be held Feb. 24 starting at 9 a.m. (That night, Barnes and the Wildcats will host UCLA in McKale Center.)

The parade, held as part of La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, has long been a point of pride among locals. Founded in 1925, the Tucson Rodeo Parade is the largest non-mechanized parade in the United States. The parade is scheduled to return this year after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Barnes becomes the fourth UA coach to serve as the parade's grand marshal, joining men's basketball coach Lute Olson (1988), softball coach Mike Candrea (2002) and baseball coach Jerry Kindall (2015). All three are hall-of-famers in their respective sports.