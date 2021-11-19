Adia Barnes plea to Wildcats fans: Donate tissues at tonight's game

UA sophomore Derin Erdogan won the gold jersey in practice this week for the first time in her career. It was a close race as three other players were within a point of claiming it.

“That was pretty cool to see different people before it used to be, like, the Cate Reese jersey,” Barnes said. “She always got it, but now different people (are). I like that. And Derin was really happy.”

As the top practice player, Erdogan gets to pick the meals this week and she will get the ball first on offensive and defensive drills in practice. She also doesn’t have to run during practice.

The gold jersey is based on points for scoring, offensive rebounds, diving on the floor, attitude, body language, etc. The players can also lose points for turnovers. It’s tallied up daily and at the end of the week, the player with the most points wears the jersey.

Arizona ranks sixth nationally in attendance through the first two games. Arizona is averaging 6,208 fans.

Barnes said that once the Pac-12 conference season starts and they settle into Fridays at 6:30 and Sundays at noon, expect the numbers to be higher.

“I think people were like, ‘Are they gonna be good or not?’ So now (that) we’re gonna be OK,” Barnes said with a laugh. “I think we’ll get more fans, but you know how that is people are always just wondering how you’re going to be when you lose good players.”