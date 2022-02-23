 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adia Barnes puts starting jobs up for grabs as Cats prepare for UCLA
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Adia Barnes puts starting jobs up for grabs as Cats prepare for UCLA

  • Updated

Arizona coach Adia Barnes said she'll only play those players who show effort in practice.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Adia Barnes knows that little adjustments can make a big difference, especially this time of year.

Last year, she made a move after the Pac-12 Tournament that most coaches wouldn’t: She gave her players time off to rest and reset before coming back together for the NCAA Tournament.

It worked. The Wildcats advanced all the way to the national championship game.

This year, Barnes is hoping another tweak will have a similar result.  She opened the week by saying that all five starting jobs are up for grabs. Whoever makes the most "passion plays" and practices with the most energy and best body language will start for the 12th-ranked Wildcats  (19-5, 9-5 Pac-12) on Thursday, when they take on UCLA (11-12, 6-8 Pac-12) in McKale Center.

Arizona is coming off a rough trip to the Pacific Northwest. The Wildcats struggled in Friday's win over last-place Washington, then fell to Washington State in Pullman on Sunday. Forward Cate Reese dislocated her shoulder against the Cougars, and is out indefinitely. Multiple players will have to step up to replace her production and intensity. 

Starting with the starters.

Barnes said she made practice move "to get a reaction."

"Your starting spot is good motivation," she said. "I always say the best teacher is the bench. I think that just figuring out who's going to come out because I'm not going to coach effort. I'm not going to coach like, 'Are we going to hustle after 50-50 balls?' I'm not coaching that. If you're in this program and you play for me, you have to do that. I can coach basketball stuff … but I'm not going to coach lack of effort. That's what we do and that's how we were good. Getting back to those just important to me. It's more important than winning right now, to be honest."

Barnes says she's already seen a difference. She called Tuesday's practice "probably one of our best for the year.”

Time to heal

Reese had an MRI this week as doctors try to learn more about the severity of her dislocated shoulder. 

Barnes said Reese could be back as early as late next week, perhaps in time for the Pac-12 Tournament championship game — should the Wildcats advance. More likely is an NCAA Tournament return.

“I'm not going to put her in a situation where it's not going to be helpful for her or useful and dangerous,” Barnes said.

Typically, athletes who suffer dislocated shoulders with minimal soft tissue damage miss between four and six weeks. However, Reese's range of motion "is really good," Barnes said. "It's way better than we thought."

“It's just the time thing,” Barnes added. “Nothing can get worse. It has already popped out. It's already sore. She can't do any more damage. It's going to be how she feels. Is there a chance you can do it again? There is a chance, but she’ll have a brace and right now she doesn't have as much pain at all. (It's about) getting her range of motion back or mobility back and then going from there. But that takes time because after the first time it's sore.”

She loves a parade

Barnes said she's both excited and honored to serve as the grand marshal for Thursday's Tucson Rodeo parade. She blocked out some time Wednesday morning to gear up.

“I booked it to Boot Barn and got myself together. I found stuff,” Barnes said. “I was stressing out, because I have a big foot. … I got boots and I got a little outfit, so I'm good to go. … I’m going to look like a true Tucsonan."

Barnes may have to bundle up. Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s Thursday morning before the start of the parade. Still, Barnes predicted "an awesome day."

"Rodeo in the morning then UCLA at night," she said.

Rim shots

Sam Thomas' clothing line will open a pop-up store in front of McKale before Thursday’s game. Thomas will make an appearance from 3:30-3:50 p.m., though the store will remain open until tipoff.

• Barnes said she hopes the UA can draw 9,000 fans at each game this weekend to finish tops in attendance for the Pac-12. Arizona sits in fifth place nationally, and with this weekend’s numbers could move up a few spots. As of Wednesday afternoon, 7,500 tickets had been sold for each games.

Thursday

Who: UCLA (11-11, 6-8) at No. 12 Arizona (19-5, 9-5)

When: 7 p.m.

Radio: 1400-AM

Barnes: 'Curious, to be honest' to see how Cats respond

How will the NCAA Tournament selection evaluate Arizona, especially with star Cate Reese out with a separated shoulder?

Coach Adia Barnes says she hasn't thought about it yet. There's still one final weekend of Pac-12 play left.

“Because if in my opinion, if we don't play with confidence (and) well this week, it’s going to be very hard to play good in the Pac-12 Tournament and very hard to have momentum for the NCAA (Tournament). The NCAA is different, because we have more time to practice and get her back and just time. But I think for us psychologically, not even for the committee — I don't even think about that stuff because I can't control that stuff. We just have to do our best and we have to get better right now. We need to play good, win these games. We have to be able to be at the point where (we) win the games we're supposed to and learning how to do that. It's going to be a test this week.

“I think very important to show how we play. If we go and play two great games, I think that's going to impact not only not the rankings and stuff, but the (NCAA Tournament) seeding and all that. That's the reality. Whether it's pressure or not, that is what it is, but we have to find a way to respond. Just like you got an NCAA Tournament (game), you lose you go home. Just like (in the) Pac-12 Tournament, you lose you go home. We have to play good basketball right now. And we have to get some momentum.

“We have to see and learn what we're going to be like without Cate. It's going to be a little different. Who is going to step up? How are we going to step up? What are we going to do? How's it going to look? I don't really know. I honestly don't. I'm curious, to be honest. I am trying to tactically put us in some situations where we can use people in the right way so they can step up. But I don’t know who the starters are yet, so I’m not sure how to do that yet."

