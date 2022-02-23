Adia Barnes puts starting jobs up for grabs as Cats prepare for UCLA

Adia Barnes knows that little adjustments can make a big difference, especially this time of year.
Last year, she made a move after the Pac-12 Tournament that most coaches wouldn’t: She gave her players time off to rest and reset before coming back together for the NCAA Tournament.
It worked. The Wildcats advanced all the way to the national championship game.
This year, Barnes is hoping another tweak will have a similar result. She opened the week by saying that all five starting jobs are up for grabs. Whoever makes the most "passion plays" and practices with the most energy and best body language will start for the 12th-ranked Wildcats (19-5, 9-5 Pac-12) on Thursday, when they take on UCLA (11-12, 6-8 Pac-12) in McKale Center.
Arizona is coming off a rough trip to the Pacific Northwest. The Wildcats struggled in Friday's win over last-place Washington, then fell to Washington State in Pullman on Sunday. Forward Cate Reese dislocated her shoulder against the Cougars, and is out indefinitely. Multiple players will have to step up to replace her production and intensity.
Starting with the starters.
Barnes said she made practice move "to get a reaction."
"Your starting spot is good motivation," she said. "I always say the best teacher is the bench. I think that just figuring out who's going to come out because I'm not going to coach effort. I'm not going to coach like, 'Are we going to hustle after 50-50 balls?' I'm not coaching that. If you're in this program and you play for me, you have to do that. I can coach basketball stuff … but I'm not going to coach lack of effort. That's what we do and that's how we were good. Getting back to those just important to me. It's more important than winning right now, to be honest."
Barnes says she's already seen a difference. She called Tuesday's practice "probably one of our best for the year.”
Time to heal
Reese had an MRI this week as doctors try to learn more about the severity of her dislocated shoulder.
Barnes said Reese could be back as early as late next week, perhaps in time for the Pac-12 Tournament championship game — should the Wildcats advance. More likely is an NCAA Tournament return.
“I'm not going to put her in a situation where it's not going to be helpful for her or useful and dangerous,” Barnes said.
Typically, athletes who suffer dislocated shoulders with minimal soft tissue damage miss between four and six weeks. However, Reese's range of motion "is really good," Barnes said. "It's way better than we thought."
“It's just the time thing,” Barnes added. “Nothing can get worse. It has already popped out. It's already sore. She can't do any more damage. It's going to be how she feels. Is there a chance you can do it again? There is a chance, but she’ll have a brace and right now she doesn't have as much pain at all. (It's about) getting her range of motion back or mobility back and then going from there. But that takes time because after the first time it's sore.”
She loves a parade
Barnes said she's both excited and honored to serve as the grand marshal for Thursday's Tucson Rodeo parade. She blocked out some time Wednesday morning to gear up.
“I booked it to Boot Barn and got myself together. I found stuff,” Barnes said. “I was stressing out, because I have a big foot. … I got boots and I got a little outfit, so I'm good to go. … I’m going to look like a true Tucsonan."
Barnes may have to bundle up. Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s Thursday morning before the start of the parade. Still, Barnes predicted "an awesome day."
"Rodeo in the morning then UCLA at night," she said.
Rim shots
• Sam Thomas' clothing line will open a pop-up store in front of McKale before Thursday’s game. Thomas will make an appearance from 3:30-3:50 p.m., though the store will remain open until tipoff.
• Barnes said she hopes the UA can draw 9,000 fans at each game this weekend to finish tops in attendance for the Pac-12. Arizona sits in fifth place nationally, and with this weekend’s numbers could move up a few spots. As of Wednesday afternoon, 7,500 tickets had been sold for each games.