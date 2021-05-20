Adia Barnes relishing 'honor,' 'challenge' of coaching against Hall of Famers

In the last two games of the 2020-21 season, Adia Barnes coached against two legends of the game — UConn’s Geno Auriemma and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer.

Barnes beat Auriemma in the Final Four and lost to VanDerveer by one point for the title.

Up next for Barnes — and her Arizona Wildcats: C. Vivian Stringer.

Arizona will take on Stringer’s Rutgers squad Nov. 27 at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Hall of Fame coach is the first coach to take three different teams to the Final Four — Cheyney State College (1982), Iowa (1993) and Rutgers (2000, 2007). Stringer is the first Black college coach to win 1,000 games, and the first Black woman to coach in the Final Four.

“These are people that I respect so much,” Barnes said. “It’s an honor and always a challenge to coach against them. They are legends. It keeps me on my game. You can’t get better unless you coach against good coaches. That’s what is fun.”