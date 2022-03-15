Adia Barnes selected as court coach for 2022 USA Women’s National Team Training Camp

Arizona Wildcats coach Adia Barnes will be one of four NCAA women's basketball coaches serving as a court coaches for the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team Training camp.

The training camp goes from March 30-April 2 in Minneapolis, which is the same weekend and location of the NCAA Women's Final Four. If the fourth-seeded Wildcats repeat as Final Four participants in this year's tournament, Barnes will not participate in the USA Women's Basketball event.

Barnes will be to be joined by Kara Lawson (Duke), Joni Taylor (Georgia) and Jeff Walz (Louisville) as the other three collegiate coaches assisting in the training camp. Barnes previously served as an assistant coach for the 2021 USA AmeriCup Team that captured the gold medal with a 6-0 record.

Her coaching resume at Arizona includes a 2021 national title game appearance and a 2021 Naismith Coach of the Year Semifinalist; she is also the youngest coach since 2014 to make the Women's Final Four.

"I sincerely thank the committee for selecting me as a court coach for the 2022 national team training camp,” Barnes said via the Team USA website. "To be surrounded by the best basketball players in the world and absorb the basketball knowledge from those fellow coaches and players is a tremendous opportunity."

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

