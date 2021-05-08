Adia Barnes to make Mother's Day appearance on 'SportsCenter,' join radio roundtable

“I think there is something divine about all of it. How stuff lines up. I am super happy for Adia. There isn’t a place she’d rather be. They stepped up and she made a commitment. She’s their darling and you have to take care of your darling; take care of your own.”

More than money

Barnes said money was never her motivation — though she noted that she was lowest-paid coach in all of Power 5 when she started at the UA in 2016.

“I think money always comes," she said. "As a player, I've never chosen a place like just because of more money. I always think about people, always think about my happiness, my quality of life — all those things are really important to me.

"I love Arizona. I love the fact that this is a place where I can write the story. … we do it together we leave our legacy and build it, and my challenge is to build into a powerhouse and pursuing a championship. …

“It's where you want to be, where you want to live, how you feel. I love the community, I feel good. I have valuable friendships here. My kids are happy. It's not only money, because if it was all about money, I wouldn't have been here for years."

Barnes noted that this year wasn't the first time another school pursued her.