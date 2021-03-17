Adia Barnes to Wildcats fans: 'Cheer us on; help us win some games' in NCAA Tournament

"My expectation is everybody steps up a little bit more in March — that's we have to do. You know, we need a little bit more from Cate. We need a little bit more from Trinity, need a little bit more from Helena, Sam, Shaina, Bendu, Lauren. And once we do that, everything else falls into place. I think they're all ready and they're all hungry. You can see in their eyes. They're excited. They are just ready to play.

Bleeding red and blue

"I think a lot of people don't have success with their alma mater. It's not easy," she said. "It’s rewarding to do it because our hard work is paying off. The vision is there and the players that came to Arizona, they all saw the vision. There was no evidence — we didn't have any proof. Now, it’s easier to recruit because we were No. 10 (in the polls); we were (as high as) No. 6. Before, it was like, ‘We hope we are one day; come join us and we might be.’ Now it's there. I'm happy. I'm happy to be here at Arizona; I’m happy to be the head coach here. I'm proud — (and) more proud because my heart is here. This was where everything started for me. Obviously, it means more — it just does. I bleed red and blue. There’s no better feeling than to do it where it all started for me as a 17-year-old.”