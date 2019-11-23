VanDerveer says Arizona's coaches-poll ranking is 'well-deserved'

UA coach Adia Barnes's vision for her program is pretty straight-forward:

“I want to win a (NCAA) championship. I have smaller goals, as well. One is to bring this team to the tournament and go deeper and deeper each year. I want to recruit top players and win. It may not happen right away, and success doesn’t come overnight. It’s a process. You have to have a vision and have people who work as hard as you do. I believe I have that.

To consistently be in the top-25 is my goal. And I dream of having a program like (Stanford’s) Tara (VanDerveer). I aspire to that. I don’t know if I will have it, but I am pushing for it. It’s hard to get there; then you have to maintain it. Tara has done it for more than 30 years an she’s done it better than anyone else.”

VanDerveer told the Star last week that she's followed Arizona's rise.

“Adia has been doing a great job at Arizona and their progress in her three-plus years has been fun to watch, provided we are not playing them!," she said.

VanDerveer saw the Wildcats were ranked in the coaches' poll for the first time in 15 years. She called it "well-deserved and proof that (Barnes) has the program headed in the right direction."

"Their on-court success provides a great foundation for recruiting and I’m sure Adia will use it to her advantage as she continues to build. The Pac-12 is the best conference for women’s basketball in the country and the challenges of playing 18 games against so many talented teams, players and coaches will only help the league as a whole come March."