'Adrenaline' helped Shaina Pellington beat Oregon State in long-awaited return to Cats

The Wildcats hope that adrenaline continues on Friday, when No. 10-ranked Arizona (12-2, 2-2) plays Utah (9-4, 0-1 Pac-12) in McKale Center.

Pellington wouldn’t say why exactly she missed two games, except to say that she was “focusing on my health and getting my health back in check. I was struggling with something everybody else across the globe is struggling with right now.”

“It has impacted me in ways, and it still has in different ways,” Pellington said. “And I said before, I'm glad to be back. And I know with some more games, some more time, I'll be back to 100% again.”

From the outside, it appears as if Pellington has already turned the corner. She scored 12 points against Oregon State and 14 against Oregon. So far this season, she's averaging 8.0 points, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Pellington's improved play is the result of hard work — and a summer spent playing for Canada's national team. She learned how to read defenses better, when to speed up and how to let the game come to her.