You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
After adding Seattle U guard Terrell Brown, here's what the Arizona Wildcats' 2020-21 roster looks like

After adding Seattle U guard Terrell Brown, here's what the Arizona Wildcats' 2020-21 roster looks like

Red-Blue Game

Christian Koloko, left, reaches out to block Ira Lee during the 2019-20 Red-Blue Game. 

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats' 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end in March, leaving many wondering: What's next?

There are two guarantees: Freshman forward Zeke Nnaji declared for the NBA draft, and assistant coach Justin Gainey left Sean Miller's staff to become the associate head coach at Marquette. 

Freshman point guard Nico Mannion and wing Josh Green are expected to head to the NBA. Graduate transfers Max Hazzard and Stone Gettings are gone, as are seniors Dylan Smith and Chase Jeter.

The Wildcats will have to replace seven players next season — nine if you count departing walk-ons Jake DesJardins and Kory Jones. One domino fell Monday afternoon when Seattle U graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown announced his commitment to Arizona on Twitter. Brown averaged 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game at Seattle in 2020, and received All-WAC honors. 

After Brown's commitment to UA, here's a look at Arizona's personnel for the 2020-21 season: 

Brandon Williams

Arizona guard Brandon Williams roars after the Wildcats forced a Utah shot-clock violation during the second half, Jan. 5, 2019, at McKale Center.

Position: Guard

Year: Junior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Status: On scholarship

James Akinjo

Arizona Wildcat transfer James Akinjo watches his teammates from the bench in the second half during a game against the Utah Utes at McKale Center on January 16, 2020. Arizona won 93-77.

Position: Guard

Year: Junior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Status: On scholarship

Jemarl Baker Jr.

Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr. (10) draws a bead on his man as he sets up to defend against UCLA in the second half of their Pac-12 game at McKale Center, February 8, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

Position: Guard

Year: Junior

Height: 6-4

Weight: 200 pounds

Status: On scholarship

Terrell Brown

Seattle guard Terrell Brown (23) drives to the basket as Washington State guard Noah Williams (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. (Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

Position: Guard

Year: Graduate transfer (Seattle U)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Status: On scholarship

Ira Lee

It's a hot night for Arizona forward Ira Lee (11) and the Wildcats against UCLA at McKale Center, February 8, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

Height: 6-7

Weight: 240 pounds

Status: On scholarship

Christian Koloko

Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) can't believe he picked up a foul trying to block Washington forward Isaiah Stewart (33) in the second half of their Pac12 game at McKale Center, March 7, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

Position: Center

Year: Sophomore

Height: 7-0

Weight: 215 pounds

Status: On scholarship

Dalen Terry

Arizona fall signee Dalen Terry in the stands at the start of the second half against Arizona State at McKale Center, January 4, 2020.

Position: Wing

Year: Freshman

Height: 6-7

Weight: 190 pounds

Status: On scholarship

Jordan Brown

Jordan Brown poses for a photo during media day in the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium on September 24, 2019.

Position: Center

Year: Junior

Height: 6-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Status: On scholarship

Bennedict Mathurin

Ben Mathurin has been playing for NBA Global Academy.

Position: Forward

Year: Freshman

Height: 6-6

Weight: 190 pounds

Status: On scholarship

Jordan Mains

Jordan Mains

Position: Forward

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200 pounds

Status: Walk-on

Matt Weyand

Arizona Wildcats center Chase Jeter (4), left, and Arizona Wildcats forward Matt Weyand (54) smile as they leave the floor after Arizona's 104-67 win over Long Beach State in the Wooden Legacy Tournament in McKale Center on November 24th, 2019.

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200 pounds

Status: Walk-on

Sean Miller

Arizona head coach Sean Miller makes his point to the Wildcat offense against UCLA in the second half of their Pac-12 game at McKale Center, February 8, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

Role: Head coach

Years at Arizona: 11

Arizona record: 285-100

Career record: 405-147

Jack Murphy

Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller and associate coach Jack Murphy yell at the offense during the first half of Arizona vs New Mexico State men's basketball game at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., on November 17th, 2019.

Role: Associate head coach

Years at Arizona: 2

Danny Peters

Arizona assistant coach Danny Peters, left, and the bench celebrate a score against Washington in the first half of their Pac 12 game at McKale Center, Thursday, February 7, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Role: Assistant coach

Years at Arizona: 2

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds of the 2016-17 University of Arizona men’s basketball team.

Role: Assistant athletic director, director of basketball operations

Years at Arizona: 11

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News