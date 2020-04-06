After adding Seattle U guard Terrell Brown, here's what the Arizona Wildcats' 2020-21 roster looks like

The Arizona Wildcats' 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end in March, leaving many wondering: What's next?

There are two guarantees: Freshman forward Zeke Nnaji declared for the NBA draft, and assistant coach Justin Gainey left Sean Miller's staff to become the associate head coach at Marquette.

Freshman point guard Nico Mannion and wing Josh Green are expected to head to the NBA. Graduate transfers Max Hazzard and Stone Gettings are gone, as are seniors Dylan Smith and Chase Jeter.

The Wildcats will have to replace seven players next season — nine if you count departing walk-ons Jake DesJardins and Kory Jones. One domino fell Monday afternoon when Seattle U graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown announced his commitment to Arizona on Twitter. Brown averaged 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game at Seattle in 2020, and received All-WAC honors.

After Brown's commitment to UA, here's a look at Arizona's personnel for the 2020-21 season:

Brandon Williams