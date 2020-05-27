After adding twins from Lithuania, here's what the Arizona Wildcats' 2020-21 roster looks like

The Arizona Wildcats' 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end in March, leaving many wondering: What's next?
Freshmen Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green declared for the NBA draft, and assistant coach Justin Gainey left Sean Miller's staff to become the associate head coach at Marquette.
Graduate transfers Max Hazzard and Stone Gettings are gone, as are seniors Dylan Smith and Chase Jeter. The Wildcats will have to replace seven players next season — nine if you count departing walk-ons Jake DesJardins and Kory Jones.
The Wildcats landed multiple international prospects for its 2020 recruiting class: Lithuanian twins Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis, who committed to the UA Wednesday morning, four-star Turkish small forward Tibet Gorener, French big Daniel Batcho Batcho and Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa. Azuolas, 18, is viewed as arguably the top European prospect entering college and averaged 20.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals per game for Lithuania's junior team in the EuroCup.
Gorener, who also played high school ball at Orange Lutheran in Southern California, signed to the Wildcats last month. Batcho committed to Arizona in April. The French big man received MVP honors in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament Belgrade following his 14-point, 15-rebound performance in the championship game for CFBB Paris. Kriisa averaged 14.8 points and 6.0 assists for the Lithuanian NKL this season.
Seattle U graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown, along with four-star Haitian-Canadian wing Bennedict Mathurin, signed their national letter of intent to play at UA during the spring signing period a month ago. Brown averaged 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game at Seattle in 2020, and received All-WAC honors.
Following the additions, Arizona now has 14 scholarships, which is one over the limit including Brandon Williams. The sophomore guard, who was held out from the 2019-20 season (knee), said last week that he expects to play, "it's just a matter of where."
For now, here's a current look at Arizona's personnel for the 2020-21 season:
Brandon Williams
Position: Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship
James Akinjo
Position: Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Jemarl Baker Jr.
Position: Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6-4
Weight: 200 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Terrell Brown
Position: Guard
Year: Graduate transfer (Seattle U)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Ira Lee
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-7
Weight: 240 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Christian Koloko
Position: Center
Year: Sophomore
Height: 7-0
Weight: 215 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Dalen Terry
Position: Wing
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-7
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Jordan Brown
Position: Center
Year: Junior
Height: 6-11
Weight: 210 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Bennedict Mathurin
Position: Forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-6
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Kerr Kriisa
Position: Guard
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-2
Weight: 170 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Daniel Batcho
Position: Forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-10
Weight: 220 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Tibet Gorener
Position: Small forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-8
Weight: 195 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Azuolas Tubelis
Position: Power forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-9
Weight: 243 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Tautvilas Tubelis
Position: Small forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-7
Weight: N/A
Status: On scholarship
Jordan Mains
Position: Forward
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200 pounds
Status: Walk-on
Matt Weyand
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200 pounds
Status: Walk-on
Sean Miller
Role: Head coach
Years at Arizona: 11
Arizona record: 285-100
Career record: 405-147
Jack Murphy
Role: Associate head coach
Years at Arizona: 2
Danny Peters
Role: Assistant coach
Years at Arizona: 2
Ryan Reynolds
Role: Assistant athletic director, director of basketball operations
Years at Arizona: 11
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!