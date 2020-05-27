After adding twins from Lithuania, here's what the Arizona Wildcats' 2020-21 roster looks like

The Arizona Wildcats' 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end in March, leaving many wondering: What's next?

Freshmen Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green declared for the NBA draft, and assistant coach Justin Gainey left Sean Miller's staff to become the associate head coach at Marquette.

Graduate transfers Max Hazzard and Stone Gettings are gone, as are seniors Dylan Smith and Chase Jeter. The Wildcats will have to replace seven players next season — nine if you count departing walk-ons Jake DesJardins and Kory Jones.

The Wildcats landed multiple international prospects for its 2020 recruiting class: Lithuanian twins Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis, who committed to the UA Wednesday morning, four-star Turkish small forward Tibet Gorener, French big Daniel Batcho Batcho and Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa. Azuolas, 18, is viewed as arguably the top European prospect entering college and averaged 20.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals per game for Lithuania's junior team in the EuroCup.