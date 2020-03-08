After another painful loss, Arizona Wildcats must regroup quickly as rematch looms in Pac-12 Tournament

“I’m not in any way saying Isaiah Stewart did that on purpose but other than Stone getting his face broken, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a harder blow to the face than what Dylan took,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “What a testament to him to play and make six 3s. I’m really proud of him.

“Dylan’s had his ups and downs but no one will ever question his effort level. He’s a guy who really tries hard.”

Miller wasn’t exactly in the mood to say that about too many other guys Saturday. Not only did he call the Wildcats’ performance “poor” in their loss to the last-place Huskies — especially in reference to their 20% shooting and 10 turnovers in the first half — but he alluded to the delicate nature of injuries to some players.

During his weekly news conference before the Washington teams arrived, Miller said that after an injured player receives clearance from Kokoskie and UA doctors, the decision to play often falls on the athlete, since each is different.

“Some guys like to fight through,” Miller said. “Other guys want to be closer to 100 percent.”

It wasn’t difficult to tell which kind of player Smith is.

Miller made that clear again after Saturday’s game.