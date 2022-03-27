After crazy few weeks, only hoops royalty remains at Final Four

Duke and North Carolina have met 256 times, including in Krzyzewski's final game coaching at Cameron Indoor Stadium, when the Tar Heels spoiled the night with a victory that has helped to propel them to the Final Four.

Yet somehow, the bluest of the bluebloods have never collided in the NCAA Tournament.

“I'm not even thinking about that right now,” said Hubert Davis, who played for the Tar Heels in the Final Four and has led them back in his first year as the head coach. “Right now, I'm just so happy for our guys having an opportunity to play in the Final Four. That's the only thing on my mind.”

The Blue Devils locked up their spot Saturday night when Paolo Banchero and Co. used a big run to put away Arkansas and send Krzyzewski's farewell tour to the Big Easy. It will be his 13th trip to the Final Four, breaking a tie with UCLA's John Wooden for the most in history, and makes 17 in all for the Duke program.

“We knew we were capable of this, and that’s what we’ve worked for since June,” Banchero said. “To finally get to New Orleans and have a chance to play for a national championship is a blessing. I’m just proud of the way we came together.”