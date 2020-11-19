After emotional, stressful draft, Nico Mannion finds 'perfect situation' with Steve Kerr's Warriors

During a brief Zoom interview on Wednesday night, Mannion clearly was still in the thick of that emotional fog.

It was bad, it was good, and it was draining.

“It’s not where I wanted to go number-wise, but at the end of the day I think the fit in Golden State is perfect for me,” Mannion said shortly after being drafted. “I think everything happens for a reason, so at the end of the day this is the perfect situation for me.

“I’m ecstatic. I’m still at a loss for words. I’ve been with my family for the past 30, 40 minutes since I got picked, and I just keep crying, tears, and it’s a surreal feeling.”

If Mannion didn’t expect to be there deep into the second round, neither did Myers.

“We had him higher than 48 for sure,” Myers said Wednesday, and then expressed excitement Thursday over incorporating both Mannion and Wiseman, the No. 2 player taken overall, into the Warriors organization.

“They’re coming to go to work and we’re going to need ’em,” Myers said. “I’m excited to watch them grow and embrace them in our family, in our culture. I think we’re lucky to have them and they’re lucky to have us.”