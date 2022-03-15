After fearing 'it was over,' Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa says he'll play in NCAA Tournament

Kerr Kriisa showed up tired and still a little sore for a short media interview session Tuesday, but he probably couldn’t be happier.

Because now the Arizona point guard says he expects to play in the NCAA Tournament this weekend after seeing how his ankle splayed out at a 90-degree ankle late in Arizona’s win over Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals, dealing him a significant sprain that kept him out for the Wildcats’ semifinal and championship game wins.

“I was scared that it's over because I’ve never had that bad of a sprain,” Kriisa said. “I felt like my leg was a completely different direction and I was scared to look down… But we went straight after to take X-rays and when I found out that nothing was breaking, J Rock (athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie) told me that `We’ve just got to work on it. You will play,” then happy tears came on my face. It was a good moment.”

It was a good moment that led to a lot of work and not a lot of sleep. Kriisa said he and Kokoskie have done some “crazy stuff that I’ve never seen before,” with Kokoskie giving him a break to nap only between 3-5 p.m. on Monday.